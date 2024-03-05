What does the NFL's legal tampering period mean? Explaining free agency lingo ahead of series of 2024 moves

The NFL's 2023 season comes to a close officially on Wednesday, March 13, and the new league year begins then. Although free agency officially begins on that date, there will be a lot of activity leading up to it.

The beginning of the new league year and NFL free agency are preceded by what is known as the "legal tampering period." Let's examine the details of the NFL's legal tampering period.

NFL's legal tampering period explained

NFL teams and free agents are allowed to negotiate during the NFL's legal tampering period before the open market period begins. The legal tampering period often lasts a little more than a couple of days, or roughly 52 hours before the free agency market opens.

While deals may be reached in theory during the legal tampering period, it is crucial to remember that no formal announcements can be released until the period concludes and free agency commences.

In most cases, tampering occurs when a coach or player is getting close to the conclusion of their contract. Basically, the time frame acts as a window of opportunity for all prospective unrestricted free agents to begin initial negotiations for contracts with teams around the league.

It's important to remember that during the legal tampering period, teams can hold discussions with upcoming free agents. However, they are only permitted to discuss the general terms of a possible deal; they cannot extend formal offers or arrange for player visits.

Have NFL teams been fined for illegal tampering?

As NFL teams are not permitted to speak with prospective free agents of other teams prior to the legal tampering window, there are certain concerns regarding what happens to teams that break these regulations.

The New York Jets were adjudged culpable in 2015 of violating the legal tampering protocol in order to sign cornerback Darrelle Revis of the New England Patriots. That resulted in a $100,000 fine for the Jets.

The Miami Dolphins were hit with a hefty punishment in 2022 as well for speaking with quarterback Tom Brady, including when he was playing for the Patriots, and head coach Sean Payton, who was working for the New Orleans Saints, before the legal tampering period.

The Dolphins' full punishment for tampering was a heavy fine of $1.5 million. Miami's first-round selection in 2023 and third-round selection in 2024 were also taken away by the NFL.