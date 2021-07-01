Which NFL team has the best Super Bowl win percentage?

In American sports, the Super Bowl is the granddaddy of them all. Over 100 million people worldwide tune in to watch one NFL team take home the grandest prize of them all.

Since its inception in 1967, 20 NFL franchises have won the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers lead the way with six Lombardi trophies each, but which team has the highest Super Bowl winning percentage?

Four teams have a 100% win record in the Super Bowl

Four NFL franchises remain undefeated in the Super Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets have never lost an NFL Championship game.

NFL Super Bowl winning percentage courtesy Stat Muse.com

Let’s take a look at each team's Super Bowl victories.

Baltimore Ravens

In 2001, AFC champions Baltimore Ravens met NFC champions New York Giants at Super Bowl XXXV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Led by superstar linebacker Ray Lewis, the Ravens defense showed why it was one of the greatest of all time by absolutely dominating the New York Giants. The Ravens claimed their first Super Bowl win in a 34-7 rout.

Baltimore returned to the championship game in 2013 at Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers. The game featured the Harbaugh brothers, John and Jim, coaching against each other.

The Ravens went on to win a close game 34-31 in what was the perfect farewell for their legendary linebacker, Ray Lewis.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The long-suffering fanbase of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally tasted a Super Bowl victory in 2003 at Super Bowl XXXVII. The Bucs, led by head coach Jon Gruden, defeated his former team, the Oakland Raiders, 48-21 on the back of a brilliant defensive effort.

It took nearly 20 for the Bucs to return to the grandest stage of them all. Playing in front of home fans in Tampa Bay, legendary QB Tom Brady propelled the Buccaneers to a mighty 31-9 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV.

New Orleans Saints

When the New Orleans Saints finally made it to the Super Bowl, they made the most of their opportunity. At Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, Drew Brees and the Saints upset Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

The game featured a memorable interception from Saints cornerback Tracy Porter, which sealed the win for New Orleans.

New York Jets

In 1969, the New York Jets, led by star quarterback “Broadway” Joe Namath, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in American sports history when they beat the Baltimore Colts 16-7 at Super Bowl III in Miami.

It was the only Super Bowl appearance for the New York franchise but one that all their fans fondly remember.

Other notable teams with a Super Bowl history

It should be noted that the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers have both played in five Super Bowls, only losing once each with a .800 win percentage.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha