Which NFL team has the longest winning streak in history?

New England Patriots have been successful ever since making Tom Brady their starting quarterback in the 2001 NFL season. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady would take the NFL by storm for the next 20 years. New England did something amazing in the 2003 and 2004 NFL seasons.

In both the 2003 and 2004 NFL seasons, the New England Patriots would win back-to-back Super Bowls. They finished the two seasons with a combined record of (28-4). The Patriots would defeat the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles to win back-to-back Super Bowl Championships.

New England Patriots did something else that would land them in the history books. They would win 21 straight games, counting playoff games, giving them the longest win streak in NFL history.

2003 and 2004 NFL seasons: New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

In the 2003 NFL Season, the New England Patriots started the season against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo would dominate the Patriots in their 31-0 victory. New England would bounce back after the Week 1 loss to the Bills by winning two straight games.

New England Patriots would head to Washington and lose to the Washington Football Team 20-17, making them (2-2). This loss to Washington would be the final loss for the New England Patriots during the 2003 NFL s, as they would rip off 12 straight victories to end the campaign.

After finishing (14-2), the New England Patriots would receive a first-round bye and host the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round Playoffs. Patriots squeaked out a close victory over the Titans 17-14. Indianapolis Colts would then be the next victim on the Patriots list.

New England defeated the Colts 24-14 to head to the Super Bowl to play the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots would be in for a battle against the scrappy Carolina Panthers. New England prevailed to win the Super Bowl 32-29, pushing their streak to 15 games.

Heading into the 2004 NFL season, the New England Patriots were riding a 15-game winning streak and welcomed the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. New England would handle business, defeating the Colts 27-24 to make it 16 straight wins. The Patriots would win their next five games to make it 21 straight football games without losing.

On October 31, 2004, the New England Patriots would travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween. New England were looking to push their win streak to 22 straight games with a win on the road against the Steelers.

Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers would end the Patriots win streak at 21 games. It is still the longest active win streak by any NFL franchise to this day.