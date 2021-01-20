What NFL teams play this weekend? | NFL Conference Championships

What a weekend all the NFL fans enjoined. With the matchups between two of the veterans in the NFL, Drew Brees and Tom Brady going head-to-head in the NFC Divisional round, Aaron Rogers playing chess with the Ram’s defense, and reining Super Bowl champions going up against the Browns in a close match.

Now its time to move on from the Divisional round to Conference Championships to decide who will play in the NFL Super Bowl LV. With another four teams eliminated from the race It will be between Buffalo Bill, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

Two of the old guards of the game go against each other in Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers as they try to lead their respective teams to Super Bowl LV game. Where as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will go up against each other in the Arrowhead stadium to decide the AFC Champion.

NFL Conference Championship Round

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

Tom Brady made the switch to Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, finally parting way with Bill Belichick and New England patriots after a long career where he won 6 championships with them. Now, Brady is leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a playoff run which will take them to the Lambeau Field and Aaron Rogers.

THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IS COMING TO LAMBEAU FIELD‼️

Aaron Rogers who has made a legitimate case for NFL MVP this season looks to lead Packers to yet another championship. They have looked like a different team this year after putting up the best record in the NFC. They took care of business against an impressive Rams team who knocked out Russell Wilson and Seahawks in the Wild card.

Tom Brady on his way to the Conference Championship round dismissed the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card and was matched up with one of the all-time great quarterbacks in Drew Brees.

Brady was able to lead the Buccaneers to an convincing win over the Saints who have had a strong offensive performance throughout the NFL Regular season. Now they Will travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers.

NFC Conference Championship Schedule

Green Bay Packers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lambeau Field, Wisconsin.

Kickoff: 3:05 Pm ET

Televised on: Fox Sports

AFC Conference Championship Round

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills Were able to contain the dynamic Quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round playoffs last week in the NFL. Bills will be attempting to achieve a feat that they have failed to achieve in a long time since Jim Kelly led them to the promised land of Super Bowl back in the days.

It has been a wonderful NFL season for the Bills Mafia, they were able to win the division title and be back in the Playoffs yet again. They have the best quarterback and WR duo in the NFL this year.

Josh Allen has proven himself to be a franchise quarterback for Bills and what a weapon Stefon Diggs is for Josh Allen and Bills. They were able to fight through against the Colts in NFL wild card round. Take the game to the Ravens and stop the reining NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson to punch their ticket into the NFL Conference Championship.

Kansas City Chiefs had to rely on backup Quarterback Chand Henne to seal the deal against the Browns last weekend after Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion in the 3rd quarter of the game. They were able to weather the storm and hold on to the lead when Browns tried to make a comeback into the game. It looks like Patrick Mahomes will be back for the NFL Conference game against the Bills this week.

AFC Conference Championship

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Buffalo Bills

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas

Kickoff: 6:40 PM ET

Televised on: CBS