What is Nick Sirianni’s ethnicity? A look at the personal life of Eagles HC

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is an Italian-American. His father Fran Sirianni is of Italian descent, with the high school head coach tracing his roots back to Calabria in the southern part of the country. His mother Amy, on the other hand, has an American background.

Nick is one of the best coaches in the NFL. The renowned offensive guru is entering his third season as a head coach and has achieved decent success so far.

Is Nick Sirianni married?

Yes, Nick Sirianni is married to Brett Ashley Sirianni. They tied the knot in 2013 and have three children, namely sons Jack and Miles, while their daughter is named Taylor.

Brett Ashley Sirianni and the children can be regularly seen in the stands for the Philadelphia Eagles home games. They support Nick as he navigates the super tricky NFC Conference waters.

Nick Sirianni's Coaching Legacy

Nick Sirianni started coaching as the defensive backs coach at his high school team Mount Union. He had a productive time with the school, so much so that he lasted just one season before joining Indiana University as their receivers coach. He occupied that role for three seasons.

Next up was the NFL, as Sirianni snagged a job with the Kansas City Chiefs as the team's e quality control coach. He worked his way up in the franchise, eventually getting promoted to wide receivers coach. He was laid off by the franchise when Andy Reid joined, as the legendary coach came with his backroom staff.

After he departed from the Chiefs, Sirianni occupied different coaching roles with the San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. Some of those roles included Offensive quality control coach, Quarterbacks coach, Wide receivers coach, and Offensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old finally got his first head coach gig in the league when the Philadelphia Eagles hired him after the firing of Doug Pederson. Sirianni has been phenomenal with the Eagles, improving their offensive player pool, solidifying their defense, and leading the team to an NFC Championship.

All that's left is for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, and if the team keeps performing like this, then it's not a pipe dream under Sirianni.