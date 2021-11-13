What number will Cam Newton wear with the Carolina Panthers?

Cam Newton has made his return to the Carolina Panthers and is expected to start as soon as Week 11 against the Washington Football Team. That gives him just over a week to prepare as he tries to lead the Panthers to the postseason.

Newton's return raises all types of questions. One that may have been on the minds of fans has to do with a small, but not irrelevant, detail. Panthers' fans are wondering, What number will he wear?

Were other numbers considered?

The question was answered as soon as Newton's signing became official. He is back as No. 1.

Was there really any other option? Newton was always going to get his old number back. Allowing anyone else to wear that number would have felt so wrong.

The first step for Newton was signing a deal and passing his physical. Now that those two tasks have taken place, he is back with his No. 1 uniform. And now that his number has been revealed, the next steps will involve getting comfortable within Matt Rhule's offense, so Newton can play as soon as possible.

Newton could technically play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but that would just be a bit of a shock to the offense since they have prepared with P.J. Walker all week. Rhule would be better off letting Newton learn the offense on Sunday and immediately start preparing him as the starter on Monday.

Newton's return to the Panthers may feel surreal to some fans. The No. 1 became an iconic figure in the region and will assume that role again as soon as Newton puts the jersey on this week.

From a football standpoint, the Panthers got their true No. 1 back at the perfect time. The team is 4-5 and could drop to 4-6 with a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. That gives Newton seven games to turn things around, get back over .500, and fight for a playoff spot.

The Panthers are not out of it at all as they currently sit a half-game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Even a loss to the Cardinals will keep them close, thanks to the longer season in 2021.

Since Newton is back with his old number, does that mean his former magic is back, too? Only time will tell.

