What number will Micah Parsons wear for Packers? Exploring All-Pro pass rusher's dilemma with Jayden Reed's No. 11

The Green Bay Packers acquired superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. However, there has been some intrigue around what jersey number Parsons could wear at Green Bay for the upcoming season.

Ad

What number will Micah Parsons wear for Packers?

Dallas Cowboys DE Micah Parsons - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Micah Parsons wore No. 11 during his collegiate career at Penn State and during his four years in Dallas. However, at Green Bay, wideout Jayden Reed dons the No. 11.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

If Parsons wants to take the No. 11 uniform from Reed, he might have to pay the wideout. There is also a possibility that Reed might give up his number for the two-time first-team All-Pro LB to make him feel welcome in Green Bay.

Parsons has the money to pay Reed for the No. 11. He signed a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers after his trade, becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Ad

Or else, Parsons might have to choose a different number at Green Bay.

Notably, Parsons wore No. 23 during his high school in Harrisburg. The school has since retired that number in honor of the defensive star.

Currently, Packers running back Israel Abanikanda is listed as No. 23 on the team's roster. However, some believe that it would be unusual for a defensive player to wear No. 23.

As things stand, there is some uncertainty around what number Parsons will wear at Green Bay. However, the suspense is expected to end before the start of the upcoming season.

Ad

During his four years with the Cowboys, Parsons established himself as one of the finest defensive players in the league. He tallied 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections and nine forced fumbles, with one defensive touchdown.

Parsons won the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 and earned a Pro Bowl honor in each year with the Cowboys. It will be interesting to see if he can continue at the same level or get even better with the Packers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.