What are the odds of Detroit Lions making playoffs in 2021 season?

The Detroit Lions were on a path to making history as the NFL's first 0-17 team, with the new 18-week regular season. A tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a comeback victory over the Minnesota Vikings kept that from happening. The Lions remain 1-10-1 with the worst record in the entire league, but they are somehow still involved in the playoff race.

The Houston Texans are currently the only team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 2-10 record. Despite owning the worst record, the Lions are benefiting from being in the lackluster NFC conference. They are 2.5 games behind the second-worst record in the NFC (Seattle Seahawks), but they "technically" have a chance of making the playoffs. But what are the odds of seeing the Lions in the wildcard round?

Detroit Lions technically have a shot to make the playoffs entering Week 14

There is an actual number to it and there is currently a 1 in 2 trillion chance. Fox Sports posted the odds on Twitter and it seems absurd that any team has such odds.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The Lions currently have a 1 in 2 trillion chance of making the playoffs this season. What are some others things in life that you also think have a 1 in 2 trillion chance??



h/t u/emptyset2 The Lions currently have a 1 in 2 trillion chance of making the playoffs this season. What are some others things in life that you also think have a 1 in 2 trillion chance??h/t u/emptyset2 https://t.co/bOI2SxkjCx So, there is a chance 🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/nflonfox/statu… So, there is a chance 🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/nflonfox/statu…

And of course, NFL fans had fun with it on Twitter:

WhoDat 4Jesus @WhoDatnATL @NFLonFOX Please forgive me for my ignorance. Not a betting man, however, if someone bets $100 on the Lions to make the playoffs and the Lions do, would they win $200 trillion? @NFLonFOX Please forgive me for my ignorance. Not a betting man, however, if someone bets $100 on the Lions to make the playoffs and the Lions do, would they win $200 trillion?

Ari Hill @Bobyeaa



Theoretically, the avengers will defeat Thanos 143,000 times before the lions have 1 chance to make the playoffs this season. @NFLonFOX The avengers have better odds of defeating Thanos than the lions have of making it to the playoffs.Theoretically, the avengers will defeat Thanos 143,000 times before the lions have 1 chance to make the playoffs this season. @NFLonFOX The avengers have better odds of defeating Thanos than the lions have of making it to the playoffs. Theoretically, the avengers will defeat Thanos 143,000 times before the lions have 1 chance to make the playoffs this season.

Johnathan @jjmayer0228 @officialpittfan @NFLonFOX Claypool not celebrating down 8 with 30 seconds left and no timeouts 🥴 @officialpittfan @NFLonFOX Claypool not celebrating down 8 with 30 seconds left and no timeouts 🥴

Part of their path to the playoffs would require the Lions to win outright, which includes the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. If the Lions find a way to pull a fast one on the Broncos, there's basically another 1 in 2 trillion chance they'll beat the Cardinals and Packers. After Week 15, the Lions should be eliminated from playoff contention, if not after this week's game.

Nonetheless, no one would have placed a bet on them to remain in playoff contention entering Week 14 with a single win.

