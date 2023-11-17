What does Odell Beckham Jr. have in his teeth? Inside Ravens WR's $1,800,000 diamond grills

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most popular players of his generation. The speedy pass catcher has been in the league since 2014 and has achieved a lot both on and off the field.

Beckham Jr. is known for his love of jewelry so it's no surprise that the former first-round draft pick has a fully iced-out mouth. According to Luxe Grillz, the WR spent over $1,800,000 on a complete 28-tooth mouth reconstruction, including teeth gems and gold and diamond grills.

Furthermore, the superstar pass catcher was once spotted flexing a newly purchased set of bottom diamond grills. It would cost nearly $18,727 in 10K White Gold with Natural Emerald Cut VS+ Diamonds.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Diamond Grills

While Odell Beckham Jr.'s numerous accessories are things of beauty, arguably his most expensive purchase is his million-dollar smile.

According to TMZ Sports, the Baltimore Ravens pass catcher spent $1.8 million for his new-look smile in 2021. It was reported that celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, who counts Chris Brown and Post Malone as clients, was the man behind Beckham's 28-unit full mouth reconstruction.

Each one of these diamonds is custom cut to be "invisibly set" in the grill piece eventually. Beckham Jr. chose to have this custom emerald-cut diamond grill piece made of white gold. According to reports, the full 28-tooth mouth reconstruction includes an astonishing 13 carats of diamonds on his upper teeth alone!

What is Odell Beckham Jr.'s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. is worth an estimated $40 million. The experienced pass catcher has accumulated this net worth thanks to his NFL salary, endorsements, and smart investment moves.

Some of Beckham Jr.'s most prominent sponsors include Nike, Head & Shoulders, Dunkin Donuts, EA Sports, Steiner Sports, Foot Locker, Lenovo, and ROAR sports drinks. The Ravens superstar gets big bucks from companies to use his image for ad campaigns.

The Louisiana State University alum has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, is a two-time All-Pro selection, and owns numerous New York Giants and NFL records. Furthermore, Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl in 2022 when he helped the LA Rams break their Super Bowl drought against the Cincinnati Bengals.