What was Patrick Mahomes' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Chiefs' QB's performance

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs led his team to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25–22 in overtime on Sunday, February 11, to capture both his third Super Bowl championship and third Super Bowl MVP award.

Fans must believe that the excellent quarterback must have swept the NFL Combine because, whenever he is on the field, it looks like he is the most dynamic quarterback in the league. Let's examine Mahomes' performance during the 2017 NFL Combine.

Pat Mahomes' throw during the NFL Scouting Combine's throwing workouts was timed at 60 mph, matching Bryan Bennett and Logan Thomas for the fastest throw ever recorded there. But in terms of his entire performance throughout that combine, that was presumably the only thing that stood out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Even if it was already known that the 28-year-old is not a sprinter, his dismal 4.80 in his two 40-yard sprint tries at the Combine was not satisfactory for his reputation. He placed joint-7th in the 40-yard dash among quarterbacks who participated in the combine that year, significantly behind players like Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, Josh Dobbs, Davis Webb, and Trevor Knight.

The official statistics for Mahomes' performance in the combine also include a 30-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot, 6-inch wide jump, and a 6.88-second 3-cone drill.

The NFL graded the Chiefs quarterback at 6.30, and most pundits and scouts predicted him to be selected in the first or second round.

Mahomes was chosen by the Chiefs with the 10th overall choice in the first round, having moved up 17 spots to take the pick from the Buffalo Bills. Nobody can claim that the team has regretted its choice.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes' college football stats

Patrick Mahomes has developed into the best quarterback in the league after being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech.

During his three seasons as a Red Raider, Mahomes developed into one of the team's most productive quarterbacks in history. He had the most throwing yards in the United States as a junior, with 5,052, and he also had 10 interceptions and 41 touchdowns. Along with it, he rushed for 285 yards and 12 scores.

Ultimately, throughout his collegiate career, Mahomes ran for 845 yards and 22 touchdowns while also completing 857 of 1,349 throws for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.