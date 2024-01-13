What is Patrick Mahomes' record in cold weather conditions? Deep dive into Chiefs QB's stats

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in the 2023-24 NFL playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 13. The highly-anticipated AFC wild-card game is scheduled to commence at 8:00 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Notably, the weather in Kansas City is expected to drop below 0°C at kickoff. But those conditions might favor Mahomes, who has a stellar record in the cold.

The Chiefs superstar has a 4-0 record at 18°C or below and an equally remarkable 11-1 record when it's under 35°C at Arrowhead Stadium. This suggests that Kansas City is the favorite to win with Mahomes in the lineup if the temperatures drop in Missouri.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look at Patrick Mahomes' stats this season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is having another fabulous season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The six-time Pro Bowler has racked up 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns on 401 passes during the regular season.

He led the Chiefs to the AFC West title, finishing with an 11-6 record. Mahomes and Co. should aim to take down the Dolphins in the wild-card round.

Dolphins-Chiefs game-time weather forecast for 2024 NFL wild-card showdown

The weather at Arrowhead Stadium is expected to go down to -2°C, with -24°C wind chill at kickoff. However, it's expected to get even colder as the game progresses, with temperatures reaching -5°C with -27°C wind chill for the second half.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins? Live stream details for the AFC wild-card round game

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round matchup. The game will not air on national broadcast. However, fans in Kansas City can catch the game on KSHB, while those in Miami can watch the matchup on WTVJ.

Fans can also livestream the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff contest on Peacock:

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Date : Saturday, Jan. 13

: Saturday, Jan. 13 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : KSHB (for locals in Kansas City) and WTVJ (for locals in Miami)

: KSHB (for locals in Kansas City) and WTVJ (for locals in Miami) Streaming: Peacock