What did Patrick Mahomes say to Zach Wilson after Week 4 thriller? Inside QBs' conversation after SNF

Despite an underwhelming showing in which they squandered a 17-point lead, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs managed to overcome the New York Jets 23-20 on Sunday.

With Taylor Swift watching the Chiefs for the second consecutive game, the reigning NFL MVP was intercepted on two occasions and failed to get a lot rolling despite a strong start.

By the end of the second quarter, Zach Wilson, the quarterback for the New York Jets, had performed better than Patrick Mahomes. Wilson threw a few touchdown passes while the Kansas City quarterback threw a few interceptions. The Jets tied the game at the end of the third quarter. Late in the game, Mahomes and the Chiefs found their rhythm again, defeating Wilson and the Jets 23-20.

With the exception of a lost fumble in the fourth quarter, Wilson basically produced his finest performance of the season in that contest. With a career-high quarterback rating of 105.2, he completed 28 of his 39 passes for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game.

What did Patrick Mahomes tell Zach Wilson?

The two quarterbacks exchanged handshakes and hugs after the game and briefly chatted.

Mahomes said to Wilson in a chat that was recorded on camera by NBC, "Play like that all year."

When questioned about Wilson's effectiveness since taking over after Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury in Week 1's game against the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes went into additional detail.

"He battled and played with all of his might," Patrick Mahomes said. "We have a fantastic defense, and he made a number of big-time throws into the windows and down the field. I've followed him since his BYU days, so I was happy to see him do well. Fortunately, we ended up winning," Mahomes continued.

It will be intriguing to see whether Wilson will be able to build on that performance from Sunday night, as Patrick Mahomes suggested, or whether that performance was just a one-game anomaly.

Zach Wilson has gained more superstar fans after his performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Many on-lookers respected Zach Wilson more for his courageous play against the Chiefs on Sunday night. The quarterback had what many considered to be the finest performance of his career despite the fact that the Jets ultimately lost the game.

NBC Sports pundit Rodney Harrison attacked Wilson after the game in spite of his performance, labeling him "garbage" in a conversation with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

LeBron James of the NBA and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys have joined other stars in supporting Wilson following Harrison's insult.

LeBron James, a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers, lauded the quarterback's effort and gave him encouragement after the game.

"Helluva game, kid! Both winning and losing are team efforts. Maintain a positive attitude and keep moving forward. Everyone would do it if it were simple," James wrote on his Instagram story.

Robert Saleh, the head coach of the NY Jets, said on Monday that Harrison had apologized to Wilson for his comments. Saleh said that Harrison "handled things the right way this morning," without going into any detail.