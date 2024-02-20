What did Patrick Mahomes score on the Wonderlic test? Revisiting 3x Super Bowl champion's pre-draft numbers

Patrick Mahomes has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. The quarterback has already received six Pro Bowl honors and three Super Bowl rings.

Although Mahomes has achieved plenty of success in the big league, he was surprisingly the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. This was despite a successful three-year stint at Texas Tech, where he racked up 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns across 32 games.

While some fans have figured that his performance at the NFL Combine might have led to a late pick, some believe that the quarterback's Wonderlic test score of 24/50 might have been the reason.

Mahomes' score of 24 is considered fairly average for a signal caller. However, given his recent record on the gridiron, it's safe to assume that the Chiefs didn't pay much attention to this score when they drafted Mahomes.

Here's a look at Mahomes' NFL Combine results from the 2017 showpiece event:

40-yard dash: 4.80 seconds

20-yard split: 2.80 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.65 seconds

Vertical Leap: 30.0 inches

20-year shuttle: 4.08 seconds

Three Cone: 6.88 seconds

Mahomes completed his 40-yard dash in just 4.80 seconds, which is pretty quick for a quarterback. His 30-inch vertical leap was also a testament to his athletic ability.

How did Patrick Mahomes fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Patrick Mahomes had another stellar season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback racked up 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns on 401 passes in the regular season.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC West title as they finished with an 11-6 record. Kansas City finished as the No. 2 seed in the conference, behind the Baltimore Ravens.

In the wild-card round, Mahomes threw for 262 yards and one touchdown to help the Chiefs crush the Miami Dolphins 26-7 at Arrowhead Stadium. He continued his momentum in the deeper stages of the playoffs.

Mahomes recorded 215 yards and two touchdowns on 17 passes in the divisional round as Kansas City took down Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. In the AFC title game, the quarterback threw for 241 yards and one touchdown as the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in their own backyard.

At the Super Bowl, Mahomes threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns on 34 passes as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win the Lombardi Trophy. It was his third time being selected as the Super Bowl MVP.