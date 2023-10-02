What is the Patriots’ record since Tom Brady left? Exploring NE’s win-loss numbers without NFL legend

Tom Brady was the chief contributor to the New England Patriots dynasty for two decades. The quarterback led the team to six Super Bowl titles during his time with the franchise.

However, the Patriots have struggled to find consistency since Brady left the team after the 2019 season. Some might even say they've fallen off a cliff, despite having head coach Bill Belichick remain in their corner.

Following Brady's exit from New England, the Patriots have managed an overall 26-29 record after Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. They've qualified for the playoffs just once, in the 2021 season, where they were beaten by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

After leaving the Patriots, Brady went on to win another Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. The legendary signal-caller announced his retirement from the league earlier this year, while Belichick has been unable to replicate his magic without Brady.

New England's 38-3 loss vs. Cowboys was Bill Belichick's worst as Patriots HC

The New England Patriots fell to a heavy 38-3 loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The 35-point margin of defeat was Bill Belichick's heaviest loss in his 29 years as a head coach.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a night to forget as he threw two interceptions, including a pick-six. He also coughed up a fumble that was also returned for a touchdown and was later replaced by backup signal caller Bailey Zappe.

New England is third in the AFC East with a 1-3 record this season. With the way things have started this campaign, Belichick's Patriots might be in line to miss the playoffs for the second time in a row.

Tom Brady's stats with New England Patriots

Tom Brady recorded 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns, and 179 interceptions in 285 games for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019. He led the team to a 219-66 regular season record.

Brady had a 30-7 postseason record with New England. He helped the Patriots to 17 division titles and six Super Bowl victories.