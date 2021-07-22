How much will Paxton Lynch’s CFL contract net him? Former NFL QB has a shot at redemption

Former NFL quarterback Paxton Lynch is now plying his trade in the Canadian Football League. Lynch will serve as the backup QB for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are based in the city of Regina.

The 27-year-old play-caller has made the move north to try and extend his pro football career and hopefully win a place back on an NFL roster.

How much is Paxton Lynch making in the CFL?

The six-foot-seven, 244-pound Lynch signed a two-year contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He is set to make a base salary of $65,000, plus a $3,600 housing cheque and $200-per-game active roster bonus.

Lynch can also make an extra $500 for every game in which he plays 51 percent or more of the offensive snaps. If the former NFL player can perform well, he could earn All-Star and other incentives.

The deal does include an NFL out clause if American pro teams want to sign Lynch after this season. During his brief NFL career, Paxton Lynch earned around $8.8 million.

Lynch's NFL career

After a prolific college football career at Memphis, Lynch was drafted by the Denver Broncos 27th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $9,476,296 contract with a $5,091,852 signing bonus in June 2016.

Lynch spent two seasons in Denver, playing in just five games. He had a 1-3 record while completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He was released in October 2018 after failing to live up to his lofty potential.

The young QB went on to have short stints with the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 but failed to make both teams' active rosters.

Can Lynch find redemption in the CFL?

At just 27, Paxton Lynch still has years of pro football ahead of him if he can show NFL scouts he has improved his game.

Playing in the CFL is his opportunity to prove all the doubters wrong and make an unlikely return to the NFL.

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson believes Lynch is still hungry to prepare like a pro and play football at a high level in the three-down league. Lynch will have to beat out current Riders starting quarterback Cody Fajardo to impress NFL scouts this season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha