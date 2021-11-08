What did Pete Davidson say as Aaron Rodgers on SNL?

Aaron Rodgers made a whole list of controversial statements this week in regards to him testing positive for COVID-19. He previously led the NFL world to believe he was vaccinated, but it turns out he wasn't all along.

This story went beyond football and the team at Saturday Night Live decided to poke fun at the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Pete Davidson was tasked with impersonating Rodgers and hit all the talking points from the shocking reveal.

Davidson and the SNL writers did not miss anything and it made for a hilarious skit.

Pete Davidson statements as Aaron Rodgers on SNL?

Arguably the funniest part was Davidson, as Rodgers, saying: "It's my body, my COVID. I can give it to whoever I want." The quote is funny, but also a bit sad as well.

"It's my body, my COVID." Pete Davidson plays Aaron Rodgers on Saturday Night Live: "It's my body, my COVID." https://t.co/VXjfwKVjSK

They also made sure to note how Rodgers kept mentioning the "woke mob" coming after him. That was one of the more shocking moments from his comments in general.

Davidson also did a perfect impersonation of Rodgers explaining how he went into a close huddle with his teammates while unvaccinated and lied about his vaccination status.

The kicker comes at the end of the segment when Davidson says: "At the end of the day my record is still 7-1. Meaning of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine."

Davidson acting as Rodgers on SNL is such a bizarre sight and something that would have been hard to ever see happening. Athletes have to say something extremely controversial to end up on the show. Leave it to Rodgers to do just that in the midst of a Super Bowl run with the Packers.

The whole situation is incredibly jarring and worst of all for the Packers, Rodgers is out Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love is making his first NFL start and this could be the turning point for him and his place within the franchise.

There is also a discussion to be had about whether Rodgers' actions will get himself or his team fined. At least there was some humor to be found, courtesy of SNL, in what is a mind-boggling situation that was entirely avoidable from all angles.

Edited by Henno van Deventer