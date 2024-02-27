What was Peyton Manning's Wonderlic score? Revisiting Broncos legend's pre-draft scouting report

Peyton Manning is widely regarded as one of the finest quarterbacks to have graced the NFL. He spent 14 seasons in the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl with each franchise.

While Manning retired from the league after the 2015 season, his witty commentary and analysis on ManningCast has often been lauded. The legendary signal-caller runs the show alongside his brother and fellow NFL legend Eli Manning.

Peyton Manning scored 28/50 on his Wonderlic test at the NFL Combine in 1998. His score is considered slightly above the average quarterback's score of 24. Notably, he did not partake in any physical drills at the Combine, but the signal-caller had a solid collegiate career with Tennessee from 1994 to 1997.

At six-foot-four and 230 pounds, Peyton also had the size and stature to play in the NFL. His hand size measured at 10.13 inches, which is relatively larger than the average 9.7-inch hand size for signal-callers.

A look at Peyton Manning's NFL stats and career honors

Super Bowl XLIV

Peyton Manning was the No.1 pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL draft. The quarterback played 14 years with them and led the Colts to the Super Bowl title in 2007, beating the Chicago Bears in the big game. He also picked up the Super Bowl MVP award for his performance in the postseason finale.

Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012 and had a four-year sojourn with them. He won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016, with Denver beating the Carolina Panthers in the big game.

Across 18 seasons in the NFL, Manning racked up 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns on 6,125 passes. He also added 667 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

In 27 playoff games, Manning had 7,339 yards and 40 touchdowns on 649 passes, rushing for three touchdowns. Apart from his two Super Bowl rings, Manning won five MVP awards, he also earned 14 Pro Bowl honors and twice won the Offensive Player of the Year award.