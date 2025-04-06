What positions do the Bengals need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Joe Burrow and Co. in 2025 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals performed below expectations in the 2024 regular season. They missed out on the playoffs despite enjoying historically great performances from Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson.

The Bengals need to take advantage of such solid showings from Burrow and Co., especially considering the strength of the AFC. The 2025 NFL draft will be a crucial one for Zac Taylor's franchise.

Let's look at the positions Cincinnati could strengthen via the draft.

What positions do the Cincinnati Bengals need to draft?

3. Linebacker

The Cincinnati Bengals have a couple of holes that could be filled at the linebacker position. Rival teams took advantage of the flaws at LB, and it contributed to their 9-8 regular season record.

The Bengals should consider Iowa Hawkeyes product Jay Higgins. Higgins is a solid athlete and high-volume tackler, completing an impressive 295 combined tackles over the last two college football seasons.

Higgins doesn't have eye-popping size or athleticism, but he showcased a desire to learn on the job during his college football career. If he's selected, he could add a new dimension to Zac Taylor's defense.

2. Safety

The Bengals need to improve their secondary. They need fresh and hungry cornerbacks and safeties to keep opposing quarterbacks honest.

Cincinnati could hardly go wrong with selecting Notre Dame stopper Xavier Watts. Watts was a key ingredient in the Fighting Irish's run to the college football national championship and he flexed his coverage abilities on a nightly basis.

The Notre Dame star racked up 13 interceptions over the past two seasons. His speed will add a layer of dynamism to the Bengals' secondary in 2025.

1. Edge Rusher

Cincinnati has yet to offer Trey Hendrickson a new contract so there's a chance that the Defensive Player of the Year nominee could be moved for draft compensation. However, whether he stays or not, the Bengals need reinforcement at the edge position.

Zac Taylor should take a close look at Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. He is a fascinating prospect with the speed, skill and football IQ required to thrive in Al Golden's defense.

The Volunteers star has bags of potential and, if nurtured properly, could be Sam Hubbard's long-term successor.

