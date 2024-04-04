What positions do the Bengals need to draft? Exploring Cincinnati's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record after losing Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Backup Jake Browning led them for a large portion of the season. Cincinnati holds 10 picks heading into this upcoming draft, including an extra third-round compensatory pick.

Expand Tweet

Breaking down Cincinnati Bengals' team needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Wide Receiver

Arguably, wide receiver depth is the biggest need for the Cincinnati Bengals heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The Bengals released veteran Tyler Boyd this offseason, and star wideout Tee Higgins has also requested a trade due to contractual disputes. Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Higgins for 2024, but should they trade him before the season, they'll need to replace his and Boyd's production in the NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

They do have superstar Ja'Marr Chase as well as talents like Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and Charlie Jones, but Joe Burrow will likely want more weapons to play with.

Whilst they're unlikely to use a premium pick on a wide receiver, don't be surprised if the Bengals use one of their two third-round picks on the position.

2) Defensive Tackle

The Cincinnati Bengals lost stud defensive tackle D.J. Reader this offseason and whilst they added Sheldon Rankins in the position, Cincinnati could use more depth.

Back in 2021, when the Bengals made the Super Bowl, they had Reader, B.J. Hill and Larry Ogunjobi all able to play the position well, and since then they've experimented with youngsters to no avail.

Hill is still on the roster, but adding a rookie DT like Johnny Newton out of Illinois to work alongside him and Rankins could be an excellent option for Cincinnati.

3) Offensive Tackle

The offensive line has long been an issue for the Cincinnati Bengals, with Joe Burrow having little time to get set in the pocket.

They've splurged a lot to acquire Orlando Brown Jr., Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and most recently, Trent Brown through free agency.

However, they could do with getting younger on their offensive line, with Karras and Trent Brown already over 30 years old.

There are plenty of solid offensive tackles the Bengals could spend their first pick on, such as Amarium Mims, JC Latham, Troy Fautanu, Taliese Fuaga and Olumuyiwa Fashanu, all potentially available when Cincy is on the clock at 18th overall.

4) Tight End

Despite the Bengals picking up Mike Gesicki as well as re-signing Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample, they could do with another tight end on their roster.

Brock Bowers has been heavily touted in Bengals forums, with many fans excited at the possibility of seeing Bowers catch passes from Joe Burrow for the next decade.

Gesicki was only signed to a one-year deal; Hudson is nearly 30; and Sample has always been known more for his blocking ability, meaning there's room for a talented tight end such as Bowers.

Expand Tweet

Should he fall into Cincinnati's lap at 18th overall, they may have to pull the trigger on the former Georgia Bulldog.