What positions do the Broncos need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Sean Payton and Co. in 2025 NFL draft 

The Denver Broncos are now focusing on the draft after completing most of their business in free agency.

The Broncos' main needs heading into the offseason were at safety and linebacker, but it looks like they've handled both in free agency as well as their search for more tight end skill with the additions of TE Evan Engram, LB Dre Greelaw and S Talanoa Hufanga.

As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, Denver is expected to prioritize acquiring a receiver, running back and center as immediate-impact positional targets among their early selections.

Positions of need for Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL draft

#1. Tight end

Although the Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency, they will most likely still select another tight end in the draft since they are still intent on adding more offensive weapons to help quarterback Bo Nix.

It has even been reported that tight ends (and running backs) make up a large number of the candidates Denver hosted on top 30 visits. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland has been specifically mentioned as a player who could provide Nix with an additional passing outlet to go along with receiver Courtland Sutton.

#2. Running back

There is no denying that Denver needs a running back to add some dynamism to its offense. It would improve their running game and relieve some of the pressure on Bo Nix if it could add a dominant running back or two.

The Broncos will certainly look to use the draft to upgrade their running back group, and they are fortunate because running back is one of the deeper positions available in this year's class.

With the No. 20 overall pick, Denver might not be able to acquire Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, but players like Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, Tennessee's Dylan Sampson and Georgia's Trevor Etienne offer the team some fascinating options in the early rounds of the draft.

#3. Wide receiver

The Denver Broncos may be wise to add a dynamic wide receiver early in the draft, as Sutton will clock 30 during the 2025 season and will probably demand a contract worth more than $25 million annually next offseason.

The Broncos should consider acquiring a top wideout talent in the draft who would play a clear rookie role and still get plenty of opportunities to influence games. If the organization must let go of older players next offseason, this would provide security and possibly a smooth transition.

#4. Defensive lineman

Although Denver made the wise decision to keep D.J. Jones in free agency, three of its top four interior defensive linemen — Malcolm Roach, Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers — are still scheduled to become free agents in the 2026 offseason.

The Broncos will have the option to replace several important players in the 2025 NFL Draft rather than waiting until next offseason to avoid a messy situation. It might be a wise roster-building decision for the team to add a rotational young interior player like Tennessee's highly rated defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott.

#5. Offensive lineman

The Broncos have seemingly achieved a degree of stability with their offensive line, featuring left tackle Garett Bolles, right guard Quinn Meinerz and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Ben Powers is a reliable presence at left guard as well, so the next offensive line position they need to add a reliable player to is at center, which they should look to address in the draft.

