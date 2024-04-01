What positions do the Broncos need to draft? Exploring Denver's team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos will begin a rebuilding project after dealing Russell Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers and completing other significant deals. Following a series of deals, the franchise now has eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, with its first-round pick ranked 12th.

The Broncos have a few holes on their roster that need to be filled, and with the draft coming up in a few weeks, they will have the chance to do so. Below are the positions that the Broncos should prioritize in the 2024 draft, based on their current rankings.

Breaking down Denver Broncos' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1) Quarterback

The Denver Broncos appear to be leaning toward using their 12th overall pick to draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team decided to cut Russell Wilson early in the offseason.

The Broncos own the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but may still be able to move up to pick the quarterback of their choosing, like JJ McCarthy. The team may also decide to keep hold of their original first-round pick to select a player like Bo Nix.

2) Wide Receiver

Right now, the only two trustworthy receivers the Broncos have on their roster are probably Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims. While Tim Patrick has experienced persistent injuries over the last two seasons, Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphery haven't contributed much to the team's performance.

The Broncos need to select a wide receiver in the 2024 draft class who will mesh well with their scheme in April.

3) Defensive Lineman

Signing Malcolm Roach, a free agent from the New Orleans Saints, to the Denver Broncos' defensive line was a wise move during the offseason. Nonetheless, given how thin the defensive line is, the team will need to add at least one more player in the draft.

The Broncos may need to add more inside pass rushers, such as Michael Hall of Ohio State.

4) Tight End

A tight end who can produce plays for the offense is probably one of the Denver Broncos' foremost concerns in the NFL Draft. Greg Dulcich, 24, was chosen by the organization to fill that role in 2022, but it appears that he hasn't settled into the NFL yet.

While there have been many rumors that Denver may select Brock Bowers of Georgia with their first-round selection, it's more likely that they will use that slot to select a quarterback. They may have to wait until the middle of the draft to select their tight end.

5) Running Back

Running back is another position the Denver Broncos should seriously consider addressing in this year's draft, given that Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams are nearing the end of their contracts.

Denver may need to look for a guy capable of serving as a competent backup running back in 2024. The Broncos are anticipated to explore South Dakota State's Isaiah Davis as a potential fourth-round pick.