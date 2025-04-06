What positions do the Browns need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Kevin Stefanski and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns had a forgettable 2024 regular season. The franchise posted a 3-14 record and missed out on the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. Since 2003, they have made the postseason only two times. The Browns need to get creative in the upcoming draft due to numerous holes on their roster.

They managed to retain Myles Garrett, signing him to the most lucrative contract ever for a non-quarterback, but the team will need to do more in the draft to contend for a postseason berth. With that in mind, let's look at the positions that the Browns could fill via this month's draft.

What positions do the Cleveland Browns need to draft?

3. Edge Rusher

The Cleveland Browns have secured the future of their primary pass rusher, Myles Garrett. However, they sorely lack a partner for Garrett who will strike fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.

If the Browns opt to draft an edge rusher with the second overall pick, they needn't look further than Abdul Carter. The Penn State Nittany Lions product is arguably the best defensive prospect in this year's draft and a one-player wrecking crew.

However, if they opt to draft a quarterback in Round 1, then they could select Tennessee product James Pearce Jr., who is projected to be a late Day 1 pick but could fall into the second round. He could be an ideal running mate for Myles Garrett on the defensive side.

2. Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns had issues at the offensive line in the 2024 season. There's a reason why every quarterback they started for the year looked rather flustered during and after games. The Browns should work on improving the tackle position, and they could set their sights on Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo. Trapilo is a physically gifted player who played both right and left tackle in college.

The Browns can even go a step further by drafting NC State's Anthony Belton. He is a high-upside prospect who should be available in the later rounds of the draft.

1. Quarterback

It's probably time for the Cleveland Browns to end the Deshaun Watson experiment. It's been a forgettable experience for both parties. However, in order to do this, the Browns need to draft a quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders will likely be available with the second pick since the Tennessee Titans have their eyes set on drafting Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Sanders is arguably the most pro-ready shot-caller in his draft class, and he's skilled enough to set the rebuild rolling from Week 1.

However, if the Browns choose to select Abdul Carter at Pick 2 instead, they could draft a quarterback in Round 2. Alabama's Jalen Milroe could be a solid addition to the locker room.

