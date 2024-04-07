What positions do the Browns need to draft? Exploring Cleveland Browns' needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns ended the 2023 regular season with a bang, riding on Joe Flacco's coattails to make an off-season appearance. The Browns will be looking to improve via the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Browns must fill offensive tackle, linebacker and defensive tackle positions. This article will analyze how they can make the most of the Draft and fill the holes on their roster. So, without further ado, let's take a look.

Breaking down Cleveland Browns needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1. Offensive tackle

The Browns offensive line looked shaky at numerous points in the 2023 season. Injuries at the offensive tackle position particularly hindered the franchise, and they're aware of Jedrick Wills' impending free agency. Hence, they'll need to find a way to add some depth to the position via the upcoming Draft.

Due to a lack of first-round picks, the Browns must get creative while drafting an offensive tackle.

There aren't many stellar OTs in the later Draft, but a certain prospect should entice Browns fans. That's right—we're talking about BYU's Kingsley Suamataia. Suamataia had a phenomenal run with the Cougars and, with the right mentoring, could be a solid pro in the NFL.

2. Linebacker

The addition of Jordan Hicks was a smart move by the Cleveland Browns front office, but they could still use reinforcements via the upcoming draft. Tony Fields II and Devin Bush could make do with competition for their roles on the defense.

While most of the top linebackers will be gone on Day 1, there is still potential in the later rounds. The franchise should pay greater attention to Michigan's Michael Barrett, who enjoys running and chasing down offensive threats.

3. Defensive tackle

The Cleveland Browns front office was proactive in free agency, and they've added Quinton Jefferson. However, they could make do with more additions to be serious contenders in a stacked AFC Conference.

One player who could bring something fresh to the defensive tackle unit is Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr., who is great at applying pressure and will be an instant answer at 3-technique.