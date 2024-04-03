The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised everyone last season by winning the NFC South and sweeping aside the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. They ultimately lost to the Detroit Lions by a close margin in the divisional round, but there is cause for optimism for the fanbase.

The Bucs were able to re-sign seasoned veterans like wide receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Baker Mayfield, and linebacker Lavonte David early in the offseason. It's a good thing that these players will still be in the squad for the upcoming campaign as they served as the cornerstone of the team's success last season.

The Bucs' strategy for the draft, which is scheduled to start later this month, is hard to call. That said, we have examined the team's top draft needs below, which include inside linebacker, offensive line, wide receiver and cornerback.

Breaking down Buccaneers' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

#1, Inside Linebacker

It's hard to expect a 34-year-old linebacker like Lavonte David to perform at a Pro Bowl level in 2024. The Bucs should start getting ready for life after David, even if he continues to play at a high level. For this reason, the Bucs must consider drafting an inside linebacker later this month.

The team is also lacking in depth at the position, so Tampa Bay will likely select an insider linebacker in the early rounds of the draft.

#2, Offensive line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' need for offensive line assistance is well known. The team should prioritize drafting a center and a guard later this month in Detroit.

Luckily for them, there is a wealth of talent at the interior offensive line positions in this draft class. The Bucs should keep an eye on a few talented players, such as Christian Mahogany of Boston, Graham Barton of Duke, and Dominick Puni of UCM.

#3, Wide Receiver

Wide receiver would have been a critical need in the first round if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had not been able to reach a deal with veteran Mike Evans.

Even with him extended, given the abundance of elite receiver potential in this draft, the Bucs would be well-advised to seize the opportunity in the second or third round and select a receiver for the future.

#4, Cornerback

The head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles, is a defensive-minded coach who values the cornerback room highly.

Jamel Dean is one of the team's current starting outside cornerbacks. But he is coming off a season in which persistent injuries kept him out of the starting lineup occasionally.

In addition, after trading Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions, the organization must find a replacement. The Bucs received a third-round pick in this year's NFL draft as a result of the trade, and they can also utilize that slot to improve their cornerback depth.