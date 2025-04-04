What positions do the Cardinals need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Kyler Murray and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals showed promise at the start of the 2024 regular season but ultimately missed out on the playoffs. They haven't been to the postseason since 2021.

With most of the significant moves in free agency completed, the Cardinals will now turn to the draft to improve their roster. So, with the 2025 draft a few weeks away, let's look at the positions that need improving.

What positions do the Arizona Cardinals need to draft?

3. Edge Rusher

The Arizona Cardinals need at least one more high-upside edge rusher to be a genuine threat in the NFC. The importance of pass rushers in the modern NFL cannot be overstated.

UCLA edge rusher Femi Oladejo looks like the perfect edge rush addition to Arizona's defense. The Bruins standout started as an inside linebacker, but has evolved to become a handy edge prospect.

Oladejo is projected to be available in the third round of this year's draft. His potential and athletic ability will benefit the Cardinals for the foreseeable future.

2. Wide Receiver

The Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick of last year's draft. Harrison Jr. had a decent but unspectacular rookie year catching passes from Kyler Murray. One reason for his perceived underperformance was the lack of a stellar running mate.

The Cardinals could fix that flaw by dipping into the second round and selecting Jaylin Noel. Noel is a pass catcher with a different skill set and build when compared to Marvin Harrison Jr. He is 5-foot-10 wide receiver with blazing speed.

Noel is a silky smooth route runner and could offer something different for Murray in the upcoming season. Furthermore, he's projected to be a Day 2 pick, so the Cardinals could invest their first-round pick in a more pressing need.

1. Offensive Line

Protecting Kyler Murray is a must ahead of the 2025 regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler has the potential to be one of the game's best dual-threat QBs, but only if he can stay on the Gridiron.

The Cardinals should take a close look at Minnesota product Aireontae Ersery. Ersery thrived at left tackle over the past three seasons and could be a Day 1 starter in Arizona.

His speed, versatility and grit could make him a fixture in Arizona's defense for the foreseeable future.

