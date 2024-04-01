What positions do the Chargers need to draft? Exploring Los Angeles team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers, who finished with a dismal 5-12 record in 2023, will be turning to the draft to fill some much-needed gaps in the team. Fortunately for them, some of those holes can be filled with their sufficient draft capital.

The Bolts will enjoy some flexibility in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft with eight draft picks to work with, and they are also free to trade either way to make moves. They may go lower in the first round to obtain additional draft assets, according to reports. However, the franchise needs to target the wide receiver, running back, cornerback and offensive tackle positions to prepare for the 2024 season.

Breaking down Los Angeles Chargers' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1) Wide Receiver

The wide receiving corps of the Los Angeles Chargers still has guys like Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko, but with Mike Williams gone, they still need reinforcement at the position.

Fortunately for the Bolts, there are a ton of top wideouts in this year's draft class. First on the list is Marvin Harrison Jr., who has been regarded as one of the best receiver talents in recent years.

2) Running Back

Los Angeles' run game has been a major worry for the past two seasons. Austin Ekeler made an impression in 2022 by achieving personal records while playing both receiver and runner. However, the seasoned running back was a ghost of his former self in 2023, finishing with just five touchdowns on the ground and one touchdown in the air—far less than the double digits he scored in 2022.

Now that Ekeler is out of the picture, the Chargers will probably select a running back in the draft. Right now, it's only unclear which draft slot they'll employ to cover that gap.

3) Cornerback

It's been a while since Los Angeles' defense has been good enough. Asante Samuel Jr. is the sole playmaker in the team's secondary. Deane Leonard and Ja'Sir Taylor lack the experience necessary to start games.

The Chargers may still wish to add young, explosive playmakers who can inject vital energy into this struggling cornerback group, even as they have recently acquired Kristian Fulton.

4) Offensive Tackle

The Chargers will require an efficient run-blocking right tackle in 2024 to run their attack efficiently. Someone like Justin Herbert needs as much time and space as possible to throw precise, deep throws. An enhanced offensive line could make a big difference in the quarterback's performance.

Joe Alt of Notre Dame might be a valuable addition to start alongside Rashawn Slater at offensive tackle for the coming year.