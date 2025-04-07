What positions do the Colts need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Shane Steichen’s team in 2025 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts often use the draft to construct and maintain sustained success. With the NFL draft this this year taking place on April 24, the Colts could use that opportunity to add new young players to their roster who can contribute to the team's future.

Here, we examine the positions we think the Colts could bolster when the NFL Draft begins later this month.

Remaining positions of need for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft

#1 Tight end

No tight end on the Indianapolis Colts roster amassed up to 200 receiving yards in 2024.

In fact, Indy's four players at that position combined for a dismal 39 receptions, 467 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year. It's noteworthy that the Colts have needed a pass-catching outlet at tight end for far too long, as they haven't had a tight end recording up to 500 receiving yards since 2018.

The team must prioritize strengthening the tight end position with a good pass-catcher very early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tyler Warren, the 2024 Mackey Award winner and a unique tight end for Penn State, is projected by most mock drafters to be selected by the Colts with the No. 14 pick.

Warren had 1,233 receiving yards from 104 receptions and more than 200 rushing yards during the 2024 college football season He could improve the tight end position for the Colts and have an instant impact on their offense.

#2 Linebacker

The Indianapolis Colts have a clear need at linebacker to go along with Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies after losing E.J. Speed in free agency. Carlies also missed seven games last season because of injury, so Indianapolis has to add someone who could step in with ease if the injury plague recurs in 2025.

Jalon Walker of Georgia, Jihaad Campbell of Alabama, Carson Schwesinger of UCLA, Demetrius Knight Jr. of South Carolina and Smael Mondon Jr. of Georgia are a few players who are potential targets for the Colts in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

#3 Guard

Will Fries left for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, so the Indianapolis Colts should try to replace him in the NFL Draft.

Although the Colts still have guys like Matt Goncalves and Braden Smith who can contribute at the guard position, they need more depth and dependability at the position. In fact, it wouldn't be shocking if they address the position with an early-round selection.

#4 Defensive line

After leading the Indianapolis Colts defense in 2024 in terms of pressures, Dayo Odeyingbo departed to join with the Chicago Bears this offseason. So, the Colts must use the draft to find a replacement for his output.

Indianapolis needs more productivity from its defensive tackles, specifically behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, which it's unlikely to obtain from any other player on the roster.

