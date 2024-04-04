What positions do the Colts need to draft? Exploring the Indianapolis team's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts had humble expectations entering the 2023 NFL season but ended the year just one win away from making the postseason. Jim Irsay's team was phenomenal for large parts of the season and is just a few additions away from being bonafide postseason contenders.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts have a few positions to fill out: cornerback, safety, and wide receiver. In this article, we explore these positions and highlight potential additions. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Breaking down Indianapolis Colts’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Colts' needs ahead of the upcoming Draft:

#1 Cornerback

The Colts offense was firing on all cylinders in 2023. Whether Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew started, the Colts were cooking opposing defenses.

However, their relatively young secondary frequently disappoints, mainly the cornerbacks. The team needs to fix this problem via the 2024 NFL Draft. Some top-notch CBs are in this year's Draft, but they will likely be off the board by the time the Colts select.

Hence, the Colts could look deep into the Draft and select an understated yet talented prospect for the cornerback position. One player who could add another dimension to the secondary is Rutgers cornerback Max Melton, who was a four-year starter in college and is excellent in press coverage.

#2 Safety

Still on the secondary, the Colts' safety department left a lot to be desired in 2023. The unit is responsible for their season-ending loss to the Houston Texans. So, the Colts must choose wisely in this year's Draft to avoid more heartbreaks.

This year's Draft has a plethora of fast and talented safeties. One under-the-radar prospect the Colts should look at is Washington State's Jaden Hicks, who's a fine ball catcher and excellent tackler; his skills should translate finely into the NFL.

Expand Tweet

#3 Wide receiver

Despite Michael Pittman Jr.'s talents, the 1,000-yard pass catcher needs help. So far, The Colts have still needed to add another elite wide receiver to their roster, and it has become a pressing need ahead of the Draft.

If the Indianapolis Colts are looking for a speedy wide receiver to put defenders in blenders, they should target UCF's Javon Baker. He's a fast and versatile pass catcher who averaged 21.9 yards per catch in his last collegiate season.

He could be the x-factor needed in Indianapolis to take their receiver group to the next level.