What positions do the Dolphins need to draft? Exploring Miami's team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The Dolphins play football at breakneck speed and have four of the fastest players on their offense alone. Mike McDaniel is doing a great job in Miami, and it's only a matter of time before the team starts making deep postseason runs under the offensive guru.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, the Dolphins have to make additions to the offensive line, tight end and cornerback positions. This article will take a look at these positions and explain how vital it is to strengthen them for the team's success. So, without further ado, let's get to it!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breaking down Miami Dolphins' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Dolphins' needs in the 2024 NFL draft:

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

1. Offensive line

The Miami Dolphins struggled to protect Tua Tagovailoa for the umpteenth time in 2023; they'll need to do more to help their Pro Bowl quarterback in 2024. Robert Hunt has joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency, so he'll need to be replaced via the upcoming draft. Also, Terron Armstead and Aaron Brewer don't exactly strike fear into the hearts of opposing franchises.

The Dolphins have the 21st pick in the upcoming draft, so they'll need to be creative while addressing their precise needs on the offensive line. It'll be interesting to see how the front office solves the puzzle moving forward.

2. Tight end

The Miami Dolphins have the fastest and one of the best two-punch wide receiver duos in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The pair is a lock for 1,000 receiving-yard seasons and a nightmare for opposing defenders.

However, the Dolphins could do with adding a formidable tight end to their roster. Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe and Julian Hill make up a weak TE rotation, one that limits the team's offensive potential.

3. Cornerback

The Dolphins have Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller on their team. Both cornerbacks are phenomenal defenders, and they form one of the AFC's strongest CB tandems. However, the team could sure use an extra pair of hands on that side of the ball.

Any rookie cornerback drafted by the Dolphins will enter a dream scenario. Such a rookie will get the chance to learn from Ramsey and Fuller, thereby soaking up knowledge from two of the best.