What positions do the Eagles need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Nick Sirianni and Co. in 2025 NFL draft

The Philadelphia Eagles own the final pick in the first round of the NFL draft, selecting at 32nd overall. They don't have any sixth or seventh-round picks in this year's draft, but the Eagles have eight total picks, all in the first five rounds.

Let's examine Philadelphia's positional needs ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Positions of need for the Philadelphia Eagles

1) Safety

The Philadelphia Eagles have a starting defensive back void after dealing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. The two safeties remaining on the team's roster who have started an NFL game are Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum.

The Eagles have never taken a safety in the first round of the draft in the Super Bowl era; however, if they do so this year, Georgia's Malaki Starks, who recorded six interceptions in three seasons with the Bulldogs, is a player they should take into consideration. Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina is another potential first-round pick target. He recently recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine and is arguably the best at his position in this draft class.

If they don't pick a safety in the first round, they could take Xavier Watts of Notre Dame in the second round to strengthen the position.

2) Offensive lineman

Philadelphia acquired Kenyon Green in a trade after losing right guard Mekhi Becton in free agency, but it can't be too sure about him because he still needs work after a rough season with the Houston Texans.

For additional protection at the position, the Eagles should think about adding another lineman, even though they have other options like Trevor Keegan and Tyler Steen.

Donovan Jackson of Ohio State, Grey Zabel of North Dakota and Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas are a few players the team should consider to fill the position.

3) Cornerback

The Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with four defensive backs this offseason: Isaiah Rodgers, Avonte Maddox, James Bradberry and Darius Slay. Philadelphia must search for replacements in the draft as each of them has contributed a significant number of snaps over the past few seasons.

The team still has players of starting caliber at the position with Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo and Cooper DeJean on the roster. However, it will need additional depth next season. The Birds, who signed Adoree' Jackson to a one-year contract in free agency, will undoubtedly need more to fill the void.

Quincy Riley of Louisville, Shavon Revel Jr. of East Carolina and Azareye'h Thomas of Florida State are a few players who might be available when the team is on the clock.

4) Edge rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles need to replace Josh Sweat after he struck a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals after producing 2.5 sacks in the 2025 Super Bowl.

The Eagles may try to select an edge rusher in the later stages of the draft, when players like Arkansas' Landon Jackson, Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau and Ohio State's Jack Sawyer could still be available if they are unable to select one in the first round.

