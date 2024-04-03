What positions do the Eagles need to draft? Exploring the Philadelphia team's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are attempting to rebuild their roster following a dramatic collapse in the latter part of 2023 that resulted in a 1-6 record to end the season. During the first phase of free agency, Howie Roseman, the team's general manager, was busy signing free agents and re-signing key players.

The Eagles need to look at the draft to strengthen their offensive line, defensive end and cornerback positions to help their chances of returning to the Super Bowl. Let's take a look at what that might look like.

Breaking down Philadelphia Eagles' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1, Offensive Line

The Eagles already have Cam Jurgens as a natural replacement for Jason Kelce after he announced his retirement a few weeks ago. However, they are still looking for a right tackle to replace Lane Johnson. Fortunately for them, this draft contains several excellent choices.

Among these prospects, Troy Fautanu of Washington and Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma are two offensive line prospects the Eagles should keep an eye on during the draft. Guyton's physique is similar to Johnson's, coupled with his exceptional athleticism, positions him as an ideal candidate for the team.

2, Defensive End

There is an immediate need to choose another pass rusher in the draft after Haason Reddick was traded by Philadelphia to the New York Jets. The franchise may select a pass rusher early in the draft and allow him to develop into a starting position before the 2024 season ends.

Chop Robinson of Penn State and Laiatu Latu of UCLA have been mentioned frequently. Both players have the potential to enter the game, see some action, and grow into a major participant by 2025.

3, Cornerback

There are a lot of depth-related concerns regarding the team's defense. Because of this, the club is expected to make early selections in the draft to tackle the cornerback position.

The last time the Birds selected a CB in the first round was in 2002, therefore it's uncertain that they select a CB with their first-round selection. Furthermore, Sidney Jones IV was the only cornerback the team has selected in the first two rounds since Howie Roseman took over as general manager in 2010.

There are many talented cornerbacks in the 2024 draft class, including Max Melton of Rutgers and Cooper DeJean of Iowa, which is excellent news for Philadelphia, who may move to take one.