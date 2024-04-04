What positions do the Eagles need to draft? Exploring the Philadelphia team's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL, despite their late-season collapse last season.

Two seasons ago, they represented the NFC as champions, and they appeared in the playoffs last season.

After starting last season 10-1, they lost five of their last six regular season games and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

The Eagles have had a busy off-season. The signed RB Saquon Barkley who replaced Chicago Bears-bound D'Andre Swift. They then landed linebacker Bryce Huff to a three-year deal and dealt linebacker Hasson Reddick to the New York Jets.

They've also added linebackers Oren Burks and Zack Baun, as well as wide receiver Parris Campbell cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Devin White, and wide receiver DeVante Parker.

The team also lost veteran starting center Jason Kelce to retirement.

Three positonal needs for the Philadlephia Eagles

Here's a look at the Eagles' three biggest needs in the upcoming Draft:

Center

It isn't every off-season that a team loses a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame player. The Eagles did when center Jason Kelce retired.

Kelce retired after making the Pro Bowl seven times and being named a six-time All-Pro. Backup center Cam Jurgens, who started at right guard last season, is expected to replace Kelce and return back to his natural position. He carries over 11 starts and 28 games played in his career.

Given the lack of experience and depth, the Eagles could benefit from adding a center in the draft.

RG

The Philadelphia Eagles are all set on the left side of the line with starting tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson. They also have Lane Johnson at right tackle, but they only have second-year guard Tyler Steen to take up right guard duties.

Steen was the team's third round pick in 2023 and appeared in 11 games last season and starting in one game. The Eagles haven't seen enough from him to declare him as a Day 1 starter, and they could look to beef up their offensive line in the draft.

Safety

The Philadelphia Eagles traded for Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard during last season. However, he was released for cap space purposes in March 2024, eventually signing with the Chicago Bears.

Their two starters currently are Sydney Brown and Reed Blakenship.

The Eagles can definitely benefit from drafting a few players to bolster their aging secondary group and could add multiple guys to their core in the draft.