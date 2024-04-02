What positions do the Falcons need to draft? Exploring Atlanta's team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2023 NFL season with a lot of hopes, with their fans enthusiastic about the prospect of a postseason appearance. However, for the umpteenth time, the franchise failed to live up to expectations and was eliminated from playoff contention in December.

The 2024 NFL draft presents an opportunity for the Falcons to improve their franchise. Three significant positions need attention, namely edge, cornerback, and offensive tackle. Let's look into how the Falcons can draft the right prospects and improve their playoff hopes.

Breaking down Atlanta Falcons’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons know what they need to do in the upcoming draft and will improve in the following areas:

#1, Edge rusher

The Atlanta Falcons have been busy in free agency, adding to their edge rush. They've signed Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, but there's still space for an elite rookie edge rusher on their roster. Such would be a more logical addition rather than succumbing to fan pressure of adding yet another pass catcher to Kirk Cousins' target list.

Florida State's Jared Verse is arguably the best edge rusher in this year's draft class, and he should be the Falcons' number one target. Verse is fresh off back-to-back nine-sack seasons with FSU, and his style of play should translate well in the pros. It's only natural that the Falcons try to snag the most impressive sack artist of the upcoming draft.

#2, Cornerback

A.J. Terrell is a solid cornerback, and his talents were there for all to see last season. However, the Falcons can unlock his potential even more by adding a suitable running mate on the secondary.

While most of the best cornerback prospects will be off the board at the end of Day 1, the Falcons could still select a stellar prospect on Day 2. The Falcons should target Georgia Bulldogs lockdown cornerback Kamari Lassiter, a tall and skillful ball hawk. Lassiter might need some brushing up, but he has the potential to be a top-notch starter in the coming years.

#3, Offensive tackle

Kirk Cousins is on the wrong side of 30, and we've seen what can happen to an aging quarterback who plays without solid protection from his O-line (cough, cough, Aaron Rodgers). The Atlanta Falcons have a glaring need at the offensive tackle position, and they'll need to figure something out in the 2024 NFL draft.

Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster could be a solid pick in this year's draft. The former college star could provide depth for Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary. Foster could use year one to learn from such seasoned pros and break out by the time they get up there.