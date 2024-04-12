What positions do the Jaguars need to draft? Exploring Jacksonville's needs in 2024 NFL draft

Fans are excited to see which candidates they'll be cheering for or against in the next NFL draft, which is quickly approaching. It's time to focus on the areas of need that the Jacksonville Jaguars might try to fill in Detroit later this month in the draft.

The previous season saw the Jaguars finish 9-8 for the second straight year, but they were unable to qualify for the postseason this time around. Since the end of the campaign, they added some significant players through free agency; nonetheless, it's time to focus on the 2024 NFL draft.

Below are the Jaguars' top position priorities in the draft.

Breaking down Jaguars' needs in the 2024 NFL draft

1). Cornerback

Darious Williams had to be released by the Jaguars to make some salary room. The team added Ronald Darby and Darnell Savage in free agency. Both players have the potential to be good cornerback signings, but more reinforcements should be added in the draft.

Choosing a CB early in the draft can be the wise thing to do, seeing as many of the new corners in the league have proven capable of having an instant effect on their new teams.

2). Edge rusher

There aren't many exceptional edge rushers available in this year's draft but the cornerback position is thought to be one of the deeper positions in the draft. That should make it possible for Jacksonville to select an edge rusher in the first round and still be able to select one of the best cornerbacks later in the draft.

There isn't much quality for the Jags in that area beyond Josh Allen and Travon Walker. The only other edge rushers on the team last season to record at least one sack were K'Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot, who recorded three combined.

3). Wide receiver

The Jaguars lost Calvin Ridley in free agency, but Gabe Davis' signing helps to relieve the team's immediate receiver needs. They still need to sign a receiver in the draft, though.

Christian Kirk and Zay Jones have proved to be reliable weapons. However, they are not considered elite options, and they suffered injuries for the majority of the 2023 campaign.

Because of this, it makes sense for the Jaguars to take advantage of this wide receiver class in order to select a long-term player at the position.

4). Offensive lineman

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to take all necessary precautions to keep quarterback Trevor Lawrence safe if they are to surpass their previous level of success. The offensive tackle position on the team is comparatively strong, but there is not enough depth at the guard and center positions.

The Jaguars already have Mitch Morse and Brandon Scherff on their roster to cover the guard and center positions, but neither player is particularly young. It's critical to include one or two pieces that could step in during an injury crisis or even potentially take over entirely.