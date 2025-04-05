What positions do the Jets need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Aaron Glenn and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Jets had a forgettable 2024 regular season. They ended the season with a 5-12 record and missed out on yet another playoff appearance.

The Jets have since hired a new coach Aaron Glenn and parted ways with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. It's a new regime in New York as the franchise looks to end the longest pngoing playoff drought in the NFL.

Next up for the franchise is the 2025 NFL draft, a great chance for the team to acquire high-potential rookies. Considering that, here's a look at the positions that need urgent attention in this year's draft.

What positions do the New York Jets need to draft?

#3 Tight End

The Jets have gone younger at the quarterback position by signing dual-threat star Justin Fields. However, to get the most out of the former Chicago Bears standout, they will need a new tight end.

This year's draft is stacked with high upside tight ends, and it's regarded as one of the deepest classes at the position in recent memory. The Jets should take a closer look at LSU Tigers product Mason Taylor.

Taylor is an explosive pass catcher with great hands and NFL-caliber size. He's the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, and, thanks to growing up around the league, he knows a thing or two about being in NFL spaces.

#2 Wide receiver

The New York Jets released Davante Adams at the end of the 2024 regular season. The move freed up cap space and allowed the team to start off on a clean slate under its incoming coach.

Hence, the franchise could use a dynamic addition alongside Garrett Wilson. One such option could be Washington State product Kyle Williams.

Lately, Williams has been earning great buzz as a "sleeper prospect." He's shifty, skilled and has the football IQ needed to form an impressive one-two punch with Wilson for the next decade.

#1 Offensive line

Maybe Aaron Rodgers time with the New York Jets would have been more fruitful if he had a serviceable offensive line. However, we will never know, as the Jets released him this offseason following two years with the team.

Hence, Aaron Glenn's team must invest in the position to give Justin Fields the best chance to succeed. Drafting Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick could do just that.

The Jets' issues with the right tackle are well documented, and Armand Membou seems tailor-made for that position. The Missouri star could line up across Olu Fashanu in Week 1.

