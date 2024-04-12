What positions do the Jets need to draft? Exploring New York's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Jets had a forgettable 2023 NFL season despite the marquee addition of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The franchise missed the playoffs and have some holes to fill on a flawed roster.

The Jets need to add an offensive tackle, wide receiver and safety to their roster ahead of the upcoming Draft. In this article, we examine the positions in depth and how they could fill those needs. So, without further ado, let's get to it:

Breaking down Jets' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

#1 Offensive tackle

The offensive tackle position was an Achilles heel in the Jets' offense in 2023, so the Jets need reinforcements to protect Aaron Rodgers in his comeback season. Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith are decent players, but they will be free agents in 2025.

The Jets need a fix at tackle for now, and in the future, a few prospects will tick the box in the upcoming draft. However, they could look closer at Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul.

He has the potential to be a plus starter with the right coaching and mentoring. Let's see if the Jets have the patience to develop him.

#2 Wide receiver

The New York Jets could use a complimentary pass catcher to ease the burden off Garrett Wilson. The Jets have signed former Los Angeles Chargers pass catcher Mike Williams on a one-year deal, but he's only returning from an ACL injury.

The Jets would need to pick a wide receiver on day two or three, as most stellar picks would be off the board early on day one. UCF pass catcher Javon Baker could be a solid pick, thanks to his experience on the perimeter and at the slot. He would be a debt weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

#3 Safety

For all of Chuck Clark's talents, the strong safety is returning from an ACL injury in 2023. He will need an understudy for 2024 and beyond.

Minnesota's Tyler Nubin could be that player, and he would be a solid fit for the Jets' defense. Nubin has the range and ball skills required to be an elite, modern NFL safety.