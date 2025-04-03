What positions do the Lions need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Dan Campbell and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

Expectations were high for the Detroit Lions to contend for the Super Bowl in 2024. The team went on to capture the NFC's top seed, lead the league in scoring, win a second consecutive NFC North title and record a franchise-record 15 wins. However, the Lions suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders in their first playoff game.

The Lions have high expectations for 2025 that they hope to fulfill. However, they still have specific draft needs that extend beyond merely adding depth to various positions.

Here, we've highlighted the team's top three positions of need ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Positions of need for the Detroit Lions in the draft

1) Edge rusher

Edge is arguably the Lions' most important position of need at the moment. There are just not enough pass rushers on the team's roster, especially when considering their injury struggles in 2024.

Detroit's starting edge rusher duo are Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, who both sustained serious injuries last campaign. Davenport specifically has a bad history with injuries, having only appeared in six games in the past two years.

The Lions also cut ties with Za'Darius Smith this offseason and they haven't found a replacement yet. Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston, Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M, James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee and Mykel Williams of Georgia are a few prospects who might be a good fit for the team in the draft.

2) Guard

In recent years, the Lions have had one of the most potent offensive lines in the league, anchored by center Frank Ragnow and tackle Penei Sewell. However, the team recently saw Kevin Zeitler leave to join the Tennessee Titans in free agency, leaving the guard position with some uncertainty.

Detroit still has the 32-year-old guard Graham Glasgow as an option, but given his lackluster 2024 campaign, the team should aim to replace Zeitler through the draft.

It would be a prudent move for the Lions to bring in a quality guard early in the draft to develop around. Marcus Mbow of Purdue, Jonah Savaiinaea of Arizona, Tyler Booker of Ohio State and Grey Zabel of North Dakota State are some of the players that might be available for them.

3) Defensive tackle

The Detroit Lions also have a need for a defensive tackle. Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo are coming off a 2024 season in which they suffered late-season ACL tears, which is one of the reasons the position is mentioned here. According to reports, McNeill's ruptured ACL in December may also keep him from playing when the regular season begins in September.

Additionally, both Levi Onwuzurike and DJ Reader are approaching the end of their contracts and may be on the move next offseason. Given the abundance of depth and talent in this year's draft class for defensive tackles, acquiring one for future prospects could be a smart strategic move for the Detroit Lions.

