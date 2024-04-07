What positions do the Lions need to draft? Exploring Detroit Lions' needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions had a splendid 2024 NFL season, breaking their long playoff drought. The Lions played fearless offensive basketball all season and were inches away from making the NFC Championship Game. They'll look to improve their fortunes in 2024 and go two steps further.

However, the Lions have a few positions that need strengthening ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. These positions are cornerback, edge rusher and safety. This article will look into potential picks in these positions. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Breaking down New Detroit Lions needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Lions' draft needs ahead of the April 25 event:

1. Cornerback

The Detroit Lions have a stacked offense but gaping holes in the cornerback position. The Lions need some help, especially after releasing Cam Sutton. With most of the top cornerbacks off the market, they'll need to look into the 2024 NFL draft for reinforcements at CB.

The Lions have the 29th pick, so it's unlikely they'll get a stellar CB pick that late in the draft. Thus, it'll be advisable that they look into the less heralded but distinctively talented CBs in the later rounds. One player they should look into is Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson. A ball hawk with a 6-foot-4 frame and excellent physicality, he should fit perfectly into coach Dan Campbell's system.

2. Edge rusher

Every serious Super Bowl contender has a solid edge rush group, and the Lions could do better in that department. The 2023 roster couldn't consistently get to opposing quarterbacks, and that position could be improved via the upcoming draft.

The 2024 NFL draft has a couple of game-changers at the edge rush, and the Lions could look at the ones available in the later rounds. One edge rusher of significant interest is Western Michigan's Marshawn Kneeland. Kneeland is a versatile prospect who can play all over the defensive front. Furthermore, his impressive coordination lets him collapse the pocket and end plays as a pass-rusher.

3. Safety

The Detroit Lions could use some help in the safety department, as Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph could do with competition. The Lions only have four full-time safeties on their roster, and they'll need more for a grueling NFL season.

The Detroit Lions don't have a high first-round pick, so it'll be hard to imagine they'll get a game-changing safety in round one. Their scouting department should compile reports on top-notch safeties slated to be selected on Day 2.

One prospect who's getting a lot of love from draft boards is Minnesota's Tyler Nubin. Nubin is an experienced collegiate starter with ball skills and range. Furthermore, he racked up a school-record 13 interceptions in his 55 games. His skill set should translate well into the NFL.