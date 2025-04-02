What positions do the Packers need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Matt LaFleur and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers had a solid 2024 regular season and finished with an 11-6 record. They made the playoffs before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round.

The Packers have a decent roster filled with talent at both sides of the ball. However, improvements can be made across the roster to ensure that they get closer to Super Bowl contention.

With that in mind, let's look at Packers draft needs, and how they can fill up the needs in the 2025 NFL draft.

What positions do the Green Bay Packers need to draft?

5. Offensive Line

The Green Bay Packers have a future perennial Pro Bowl quarterback in Jordan Love. The Utah State product has been phenomenal in his first two seasons as the team's starting quarterback, hence, it's crucial that his side gives him help on the offensive line.

The Packers should could use their late Day 3 picks to get backup caliber offensive linemen. It's not as pressing a need as the next few positions on our list.

4. Defensive Line

The Green Bay Packers' defensive line showed some weaknesses in the regular season. The Packers are a part of one of the most stacked divisions in football, and any weakness will be punished. Hence, there's a need to load up on talent at the position.

One defensive lineman who could be available on Day 2 is Texas DT Alfred Collins. The Longhorns standout has raw talent, and his physical gifts are hard to ignore.

Collins is projected to be a Round 3/4 pick in this year's draft. That would be a perfect spot for the Packers to swoop in and add him to their roster.

3. Edge Rusher

Offense wins games while defenses win championships. Just look at what the Philadelphia Eagles did to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Super Bowl LIX. The Packers should invest in the edge rush department in this month's draft.

One player they should pay close attention to is Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau. Tuimoloau is a decent run defender, solid ball tracker and he's fresh off a college football national championship win with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tuimoloau can become a rotational part of Green Bay's pass rush in the 2025 regular season. There's a chance that he'll develop to become a key part of Matt LeFleur's defense.

2. Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers haven't had a top-tier wide receiver on their roster since Davante Adams. Getting one could be the key to unlocking Jordan Love's Pro Bowl potential.

The Packers could decide to draft Emeka Egbuka in the first round or go for a prospect like Tai Felton in the later rounds. Both players have their pros and cons, but it'll ultimately fall on the future of their All-Pro caliber cornerback Jaire Alexander.

1. Cornerback

There have been rumors all offseason that Jaire Alexander will leave the Packers. The lockdown CB has been in trade rumors for months, and there could be some truth to such rumors.

Hence, the Packers might be looking to select a cornerback in the first round of the upcoming draft. Ole Miss' Trey Amos and Michigan's Will Johnson could be phenomenal picks in April. These players are instant starters and will surely replace some of Alexander's productivity while costing significantly less.

