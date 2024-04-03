What positions do the Packers need to draft? Exploring Green Bay's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers had a stellar 2024 NFL season and are well ahead of schedule in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. The Packers made a deep postseason run in the just-concluded season, and Jordan Love looks like the real deal.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Packers have three positions to improve: offensive tackle, linebacker and safety. In this article, we examine these positions and how the Packers could fill them with talented rookies. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Breaking down Green Bay Packers’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Packers' Draft needs:

#1 Offensive Tackle

Green Bay Packers legend David Bakhtiari has moved on, leaving a gaping hole at the offensive tackle position.

Bakhtiari is a five-time All-Pro left tackle and might end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, his injury issues meant that the Packers couldn't continue the union.

There are some decent offensive tackles in this year's Draft, so the Packers shouldn't have much difficulty drafting Bakhtiari's replacement. The Packers should be able to pick a decent tackle prospect in the second or third round of the upcoming Draft.

Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones could be a day two addition to help fill the void Bakhtiari has left.

#2 Linebacker

Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Arron Mosby are decent linebackers but are different from world-beaters in the linebacker position. The Packers have one of the most versatile defenses in the NFC, and they will look to add to their positional group in the upcoming Draft.

This year's Draft has a few impressive linebackers, so the Packers should aim for one in round one. However, if they can't select a stellar LB in round one, they should target Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett.

The NCAA champ has the run-and-chase trait and would infuse the unit with his skill and enthusiasm.

#3 Safety

The Green Bay Packers signed Xavier McKinney early in free agency. However, he's the only proven starter in the unit, meaning the Packers could make do with another via the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Packers need a versatile safety to understudy McKinney and partner him on defense. They could go right with a prospect like Minnesota's Tyler Nubin, who was a menace to offensive coordinators in college.

The nifty safety pulled down a school record 13 interceptions in his 55 games and would add range, ball skills and hawking sensibilities to the Packers' defense.