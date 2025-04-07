What positions do the Panthers need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Bryce Young and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers made some progress under new head coach Dave Canales in 2024. The franchise went from being the league's worst team to putting up impressive showings against Super Bowl contenders.

Ad

It's now time for Canales to make the next important step in the Panthers rebuild. The 2025 NFL draft is that step, and the Panthers need to ace it in order to get closer to postseason contention.

With that in mind, let's examine the positions QB Bryce Young and the Panthers could improve via the upcoming draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What positions do the Carolina Panthers need to draft?

3. Cornerback

Improving the cornerback position is a priority for Dave Canales' side in this year's draft. Keeping opposing quarterbacks honest is the way to go if the Panthers are aiming for perennial postseason contention rather than competing for the No. 1 overall pick in future seasons.

Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong could be a smart pickup in Round 2 or 3 of this year's draft. Strong is a high motor, solid tackling and ball hawking cornerback.

Ad

He amassed a stat line of five interceptions, 57 tackles and 14 passes defended over the past two college football seasons. He could add some grit to a cornerback corps sorely lacking in it.

2. Safety

Cornerback isn't the only position on secondary that needs help. In fact, the safety position is arguably a more pressing need for Dave Canales and Co.

While this year isn't the most stacked at safety, the Panthers should consider selecting Xavier Watts in the second round. Watts is a top-notch ball hawk and a phenomenal tackler.

Ad

The pacey safety was a key component in the Notre Dame side that punched above their weight class and reached the CFB national championship game. His skills could be crucial in elevating the Panthers out of consistent defensive liability.

Expand Tweet

Ad

1. Edge Rusher

The Panthers' inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks was a running theme in the 2024 regular season. It's no surprise that opponents with serviceable offensive lines had field days against the franchise.

The Panthers have the eighth pick in this year's draft, and they should use the pick to draft a high-upside edge rusher. One such player that comes to mind is Marshall's Mike Green.

Green is fresh off racking up 17 sacks in the 2024 college football regular season. His relentless pressing style and solid build could prove to be a building block for the Panthers' pass rush.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.