What positions do the Patriots need to draft? Exploring New England's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are entering a new era with the departure of legendary head coach Bill Belichick and the hiring of former defensive star Jerod Mayo as the new head coach. The franchise has been different since Tom Brady left, and they'll be looking to start their rebuild via the upcoming Draft.

This article will examine the positions the Patriots need to key into in the 2024 NFL Draft. These positions are the quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle positions. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Breaking down New England Patriots needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the New England Patriots Draft needs in 2024:

1. Quarterback

The Patriots thought they had found their Tom Brady replacement when they drafted Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, after an impressive rookie season at QB1, Jones regressed significantly and was subsequently traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are numerous reasons why the Mac Jones experiment did not work, and Jerod Mayo's team will be tasked with avoiding them when selecting a new starting QB.

The New England Patriots have the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they'll surely use it on a new quarterback. With Caleb Williams off the board at that point, we expect the Patriots to pick one of Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or J. J. McCarthy. Each of these young QBs has Pro Bowl potential, and they could signal a new dispensation in Foxborough.

2. Wide receiver

Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots always seemed to have at least one elite pass catcher on their roster. From Wes Walker to Randy Moss and later Julian Edelman, the Patriots never lacked in the wide receiver department. However, the team has Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, and JuJu Smith-Schuster on their roster this year. The above pass catchers are decent second options, but none have the star power of a proven WR1.

The Patriots need to get creative in this year's Draft, as an elite wide receiver is a priority. They'll need to give their new franchise quarterback a safe pair of hands to throw to. Regarding second-day Draft picks, UCF's Javon Baker seems solid. The versatile pass-catcher can play in both the slot and on the perimeter. He'll be a gem on Mayo's squad.

3. Offensive tackle

A staple of those great Bill Belichick and Tom Brady teams was their strength at the offensive tackle position. Brady was well protected by his offensive line, which gave him ample time to throw darts down the field. The current Patriots roster lacks such talent at OT.

This position needs to be filled in the upcoming Draft, and New England will have to look for a pick in the later rounds. BYU's Kingsley Suamataia is a fascinating prospect who could stand out with his agility and tenacity.