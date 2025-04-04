What positions do the Raiders need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Pete Carroll’s team in 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a fresh start in 2025 with a new quarterback in Geno Smith, a new head coach in Pete Carroll and a new general manager in John Spytek. Now, the team will focus on a number of roster gaps that must be filled in the 2025 NFL Draft because they were not filled in the first round of free agency.

The team's offensive needs are arguably the most obvious right now, as they need some new wide receivers to support standout tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game. Another running back would also be helpful to the Raiders.

The Raiders are aware that they must usher in another good draft class this year after last year's draft success if they are to compete with the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West in 2025.

Positions of need for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft

1) Running back

The Raiders need running back assistance to strengthen their rushing offense, which finished among the worst in the league last season, even though they signed running back Raheem Mostert in free agency.

Pete Carroll is aware of the impact a great running game can have on an offense. Therefore, he will undoubtedly want to have an effective running offense. Given that the team will also be aiming to relieve pressure off quarterback Geno Smith, adding another running back in the draft should be a no-brainer.

The Raiders can try to select Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, who is generally considered the finest running back in this year's draft if he is still available when they select first at No. 6.

2) Wide receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders lack a dependable player who could contribute to improving their passing game with outstanding production, aside from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers. Because of this, the Raiders should try to acquire a wide receiver who can help them stretch the field early in the draft.

Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona, who is viewed as the best prospect at his position in this draft class, will probably be the wide receiver the Raiders select if they decide to use the sixth overall slot. He had 1,319 receiving yards in 2024, which led the Pac-12. Tre Harris of Ole Miss is one wide receiver option Las Vegas may choose after the first round.

3) Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders lost both starters, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, in free agency, making the linebacker position perhaps their most urgent defensive need going into the draft.

In fact, the Silver and Black may end up selecting a linebacker early in the draft since they are in dire need of someone who can cover the position.

4) Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders' need for a new starting quarterback has undoubtedly reduced somewhat since they traded for 34-year-old Geno Smith, but it is still necessary. Carroll has also suggested that the team may still select another signal-caller in the draft. So, the addition of Smith to the roster doesn't really change much.

That being said, the team probably now holds off on choosing a quarterback until the fourth or fifth round of the draft. Some talented quarterbacks, such as Tyler Shough of Louisville, Kyle McCord of Syracuse and possibly even Will Howard of Ohio State, could still be available by then.

5) Cornerback

It is difficult to single out one of the Raiders' cornerbacks as a real game-changer. It is time for the organization to acquire a future mainstay at cornerback, and the NFL draft is the ideal place to do so.

It is difficult to picture the Raiders not selecting Travis Hunter with their first-round pick if he is still available at the time of selection. Hunter had one of the best individual runs in college football with Colorado, also winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

It's still uncertain which position Hunter would prioritize in the NFL because he excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback in college. Given their need at cornerback, Hunter would probably be employed there if the Raiders selected him in the draft.

