What positions do the Raiders need to draft? Exploring Las Vegas' needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign that saw them finish with an 8-9 record and miss out on the NFL playoffs for a second successive season. To compete for the playoff spot, the team can use the 2024 NFL Draft to fill in the missing pieces. The Raiders hold the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as having one pick from each round of the draft.

Breaking down the Las Vegas Raiders' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1) Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders need a strong quarterback heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. They signed Gardner Minshew after releasing Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. Additionally, they have Aidan O'Connell and Anthony Brown on the roster.

However, in what is a quarterback-heavy draft class, the Raiders may be tempted to pull the trigger and take one with their 13th overall selection. The likes of JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., or Box Nix may fall to the Raiders.

2) Running Back

The Raiders lost superstar RB Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers this offseason. They brought in Alexander Mattison from the Vikings to become the lead back but surely only as a placeholder.

There isn't a running back prospect rated as highly as the likes of Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2024 class, but the Raiders could still pick up a stud in the later rounds.

The likes of Trey Benson, Jonathan Brooks, or Blake Corum could all come into training camp and compete for a starting berth straight away in Las Vegas.

3) Offensive Line

Should the Raiders roll with Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell for the 2024 season, they could do with using the 13th overall pick on someone who can keep them upright.

Like the quarterback position, this draft class is full of offensive line talent, and the Raiders can draft a franchise-altering tackle at 13th overall.

With most teams rushing for a quarterback, Troy Fautanu, JC Lathum, Taliese Fuaga and Olumuyiwa Fashanu will likely be available when the Raiders select, with each of them representing an upgrade on their offensive line.

4) Cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders could do with a new cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft. Again, should they opt to roll with Minshew or O'Connell in 2024, they may have their sights set on cornerback with one of their premium picks.

Both Kool-Aid McKinstry out of Alabama and his collegiate teammate Terrion Arnold would likely be starters right away. They could save their first-round pick and still find value in the latter rounds.

Both Khyree Jackson out of Oregon and Iowa State's T.J. Tampa could be available when Las Vegas selects 44th overall.