What positions do the Ravens need to draft? Exploring Baltimore's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the best teams in the 2023 regular season and were this close to playing in the Super Bowl. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were too good and sent the Ravens to Cancun with a win in the AFC championship game.

Lamar Jackson and Co. will be looking to go one better in 2024, and it all starts with the upcoming NFL Draft. The Ravens have many draft needs, specifically in the offensive line, outside linebacker and cornerback positions. They'll be looking to fill these needs out via the Draft. Here's how the Ravens can stock up for a potential Super Bowl run in 2024.

Breaking down Ravens' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Baltimore Ravens' needs ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

1. Offensive line

The Baltimore Ravens lost three key offensive linemen this off-season. Pro Bowl right guard Kevin Zeitler joined the Detroit Lions, and right tackle Morgan Moses and left guard John Simpson joined the New York Jets. Hence, the franchise will have to get creative with filling the gaping holes left by the three starters.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be a great way to fill the gaps. Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten could be a great draft pick to address the tackle position. Rosengarten could be an instant replacement for Morgan Moses and provide solid protection for Lamar Jackson.

2. Outside linebacker

The Baltimore Ravens lost Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, and the Ravens will miss his tackling ability. The franchise could do with competition for Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo and Tavius Robinson.

Baltimore operates a flexible defense and loves drafting versatile players to play in that unit. Hence, the Ravens will look to draft a unicorn in the upcoming draft. One player who ticks that box is UCLA's Gabriel Murphy. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 247 pounds. He might be undersized for his position but makes up for it with his explosiveness.

3. Cornerback

The Baltimore Ravens have Marlon Humphrey, Arthur Maulet, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Ka'dar Hollman at the cornerback position. Even the most optimistic Ravens fan would agree they could use help in this department.

The 2024 NFL Draft has its fair share of franchise-altering cornerbacks. However, the Ravens own a very late first-round pick, so it's unlikely they'll pick up one of those top-tier picks. A suitable alternative would be Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson. The Ravens love picking tall CBs, and Jackson ticks that box with his 6-foot-4 frame. He'll be a menace on John Harbaugh's defense.