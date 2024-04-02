What positions do the Ravens need to draft? Exploring the Baltimore team's needs in 2024 NFL draft

Given that the 2024 NFL draft is taking place later this month, the Baltimore Ravens staff has likely determined the team's most pressing requirements.

The offensive line for the Ravens will change drastically next season. The team already signed running back Derrick Henry in free agency. Nevertheless, they still need to replace Morgan Moses, John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler, three key players in their offense last season.

The top spots the Baltimore Ravens should target in the 2024 NFL draft are listed below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breaking down Baltimore Ravens' needs in the 2024 NFL draft

#1. Cornerback

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed Arthur Maulet, one of the best slot cornerbacks for them last season, for the 2024 campaign. However, they still need to address the CB position in free agency.

The cornerback situation needs to be taken seriously, especially considering a case where either or both Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens are injured. Though his coverage can occasionally falter, Maulet brings physicality to the Ravens' CB room.

The Ravens' pass defense was perhaps the best in the league last season. But with their best defensive players down, they can't expect to replicate that performance. Therefore, getting ahead of any potential injury concerns will be crucial.

#2. Offensive Tackle

The Ravens are expected to select an offensive tackle in the first round of this year's draft after losing three important players who made significant contributions to the offensive line last season.

Considering how much Baltimore can profit from the edge that Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson will give the team in the backfield, it becomes even more crucial to strengthen the position of offensive tackle.

Since LT Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum are the only two starting OL players still on the squad, strengthening that unit should be the first focus.

Expand Tweet

#3. Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens have chosen to re-sign wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract. But they will still need to select a gifted wide receiver in the draft to add to a position that may appear sparse in the next season.

Given their success selecting wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round of the previous draft, Baltimore might choose to try again in April with another receiver.

Expand Tweet

#4. Outside Linebacker

The Baltimore Ravens made the decision not to re-sign Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney after their contracts expired. David Ojabo, however, will be returning following surgery to fix a partly torn ACL. The fact that Ojabo has only appeared in five games over his first two seasons in Baltimore raises concerns.

The Ravens will have to try their hand at selecting a young player in the draft once more and hope that he performs at the same level as Clowney and Van Noy did in the previous campaign.