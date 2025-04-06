What positions do the Saints need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Kellen Moore and Co. in 2025 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints will enter the 2025 season with a new coach and will aim to end their postseason drought. They were never close to making the playoffs in 2024, and new coach Kellen Moore will aim to fix that.

The Saints have a flawed roster and will look to capitalize in the upcoming draft to improve their squad. With that in mind, let's look at the positions the Saints could strengthen via this month's draft.

What positions do the New Orleans Saints need to draft?

3. Wide Receiver

The New Orleans Saints' biggest threats to making the playoffs are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Both teams have an array of Pro Bowl-caliber wide receivers, but the Saints seem to be lacking in that department.

While most top-level wideouts will be off the board by Round 3, the Saints can still select TCU's Savion Williams. Williams could bring something fresh to the Saints' wide receiver room, and his size (6'4", 222 lbs.) makes for good reading.

Williams formed a solid one-two punch at TCU alongside Jack Bech. He could be a reliable pass catcher for Derek Carr in 2025.

2. Offensive Line

Speaking of Derek Carr, the Saints need to find ways to protect the perennial Pro Bowler. Carr is on the wrong side of 30, and any major hits could result in him spending a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Hence, the Saints should spend Day 2 searching for a plus-level addition to their offensive line. One such addition that could make an impact from the start is Georgia's Dylan Fairchild.

The Bulldogs' offensive guard was a two-year starter under Kirby Smart and helped protect Carson Beck during his stint as a starter. Fairchild stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 318 lbs, which is a decent size for an NFL-caliber guard. His awareness and quickness would significantly help the Saints' iffy interior offensive line.

1. Cornerback

The Saints' biggest need in this year's draft is cornerback. It's even more important considering how stacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are at the position. Defending both teams without reinforcing the CB position in this year's draft would be a tall order.

One player that Kellen Moore should target is Michigan Wolverines star CB Will Johnson. Johnson is arguably the best defensive back in this year's class, and it's not exactly close.

The Michigan product was key in the team's national championship win under former coach Jim Harbaugh. Johnson has the football IQ, speed and ball coverage skills needed to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL. He'll be a sensational running mate for the new addition, Isaac Yiadom.

