What positions do the Saints need to draft? Exploring New Orleans' needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints, who finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs in 2023 for the third year in a row, have a number of obvious needs as they prepare for the NFL draft later this month.

The Saints have a few needs to fill in the initial stages of the NFL Draft; they have even more holes to fill in the later stages. They remain linked to some of the best edge rushers in the draft, even after adding Chase Young. The Saints must remember to address other offensive problems, such as the need for a wide receiver, while strengthening their defensive line as well.

Let's examine some of the New Orleans Saints' most pressing requirements ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, as the draft draws nearer.

Breaking down Saints' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1) Offensive lineman

The New Orleans Saints' top concern heading into the NFL draft is undoubtedly the offensive line. Fortunately for them, there are plenty of options in this draft class, so it's highly likely that the Saints will select an offensive lineman with their first-round pick.

New Orleans has an excellent chance to strengthen one of the tackle spots with their 14th overall draft pick, whether they want a left tackle like Olu Fashanu of Penn State or Troy Fautanu of Washington, or a right tackle like Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State or JC Latham of Alabama.

Fautanu appears to be higher than his peers on most draft boards at the moment. He is a very seasoned player who has demonstrated great efficiency during his time playing college football.

2) Edge rusher

In the unlikely event that the Saints choose not to select an offensive lineman with their first-round pick, they will attempt to acquire one of the top edge rushers in this draft class.

Dallas Turner is arguably the best player in this draft class at that position, but by the time New Orleans gets to select at No. 14, he most likely wouldn't be available.

Laiatu Latu of UCLA is another edge rusher who might be deserving of the Saints' 14th overall selection. He was a member of the Bruins for two seasons, during which he recorded 85 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, three pass deflections, two interceptions, and five forced fumbles. Latu can prove to be somewhat of a steal for whichever team that acquires him.

3) Wide receiver

Wide receivers in this draft class are very talented, which is advantageous for a team like the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints will undoubtedly be looking for a Michael Thomas replacement, even though they are unlikely to target the position early in the draft. LSU's Brian Thomas Jr., is an option for the Saints.

He is an appreciated potential who also happens to be a favorite among the locals. He took part in the team's local pro day at the team center alongside other local candidates.

Thomas' weighs 209 pounds and stands at a height of six feet three inches. During the NFL Scouting Combine, he also recorded an outstanding 40-yard sprint time of 4.33. He had the most touchdowns (17) in the nation in 2023 and also amassed 1,173 yards.

4) Quarterback

Given Derek Carr's inconsistent play in 2023, the New Orleans Saints will likely be searching for a long-term quarterback in the NFL draft.

The Saints should be able to select from one of the second-class quarterbacks in this draft, such as Bo Nix of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington. The Saints should definitely make the move if they think one of these two signal-callers can succeed their seasoned starter later in 2024 or in 2025.