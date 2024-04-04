What positions do the Seahawks need to draft? Exploring the Seattle team's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks will start the upcoming season with a new coach for the first time in over a decade. Pete Carroll has made way for Mike MacDonald, and the team will be looking to add some fresh faces to their roster.

While the Seahawks are a moderately complete team, they could use additions in major positions through the upcoming Draft. The positions that need urgent additions are guard, linebacker and tight end.

In this article, we explore the Seahawks' needs and suggest practicable solutions to the task at hand. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Breaking down Seattle Seahawks’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at Seattle's needs ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

#1 Guard

The guard position is one of the most important in the offensive line, and the Seahawks need to improve there.

Their general manager, John Schneider, has been vocal about the league's paucity of stellar guards. Hence, it won't be surprising if the Seahawks fill out the position via the upcoming Draft.

There are day-one prospects in this year's Draft, but the Seahawks' mid-first-round pick might not cut it. Hence, they might need to explore more low-key prospects. One guard prospect that readily comes to mind is Kansas State's Cooper Beebe.

He's a phenomenal prospect with experience all over the offensive line and could be an asset to the new-look Seattle Seahawks.

#2 Linebacker

The Seahawks have replaced Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks with Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker. These are decent deals on paper, but it's important to note that both signings are one-year deals, so the Seahawks must dip into the Draft to shore up the position.

The Seahawks could select a linebacker with their first-round pick first-round or take a flier on a later-round prospect. If they choose the former, they should look at Florida State's Kalen DeLoach.

He earned first-team All-ACC honors in the 2023 college football season and knows his way around the gridiron.

#3 Tight end

The Seattle Seahawks have a stacked wide receiver room, with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba giving Geno Smith a wealth of options to throw to, but the team needs similar depth at the tight end position. Their best tight end is the often-injured Noah Fant.

The upcoming Draft would be a great medium for sorting out their tight-end woes. A host of pass-catching TEs would fit the Seahawks' system. The team should look deep into this year's Draft and select a TE in Sam LaPorta's mold.

We've seen what a rookie tight end can do in the right environment — take a look at the Detroit Lions.