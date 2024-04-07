What positions do the Steelers need to draft? Exploring Pittsburgh's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who haven't had a losing season since 2003, ultimately lived up to acceptable standards in 2023 when they qualified for the playoffs.

The Steelers endured a season marked by quarterback instability and at times a terribly ineffective offense. Yet they managed to finish 10-7 during the regular season last year.

However, for a team that is used to winning in the playoffs, losing in the first round is certainly insufficient. The team's goal is to add as many elite players to their roster as possible in order to improve their competitiveness before the 2024 campaign begins. The NFL draft offers the organization a chance to address certain roster gaps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's examine the Steelers' top draft needs in this piece.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

Breaking down Steelers' needs in the 2024 NFL draft

#1. Offensive tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have one sure starter at offensive tackle in Broderick Jones, a 2023 first-round selection. However, he played much of the 2023 season as an RT even though he was selected as an LT.

Pittsburgh's general manager, Omar Khan, stated earlier last month that Jones was selected to be a left tackle and that is where he will ultimately play. Now, the team has to look for another draft candidate who will play at right tackle next season.

Fortunately, the Steelers have a ton of options if they decide to use one of their top selections to choose an offensive tackle. They could select any one of Joe Alt of Notre Dame, Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma, Amarius Mims of Georgia and Troy Fautanu of Washington as offensive tackles with their first-round choice.

Expand Tweet

#2. Center

The Steelers still have a huge hole at center and will probably try to address it in the 2024 NFL draft, but they seem content to let Nate Herbig start there if necessary.

The Steelers seem to have done their research on several centers available in the NFL draft, such as Graham Barton, Sedrick Van Pran, Zach Frazier and Jackson Powers-Johnson. It is expected that the team will select one of these players when the draft begins on April 25.

Expand Tweet

#3. Wide receiver

Only two of the five wide receivers the Steelers rotated through last season will still be under contract with the team in 2024.

The Steelers have strengthened their wide receiver corps through free agency with the addition of Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. However, more needs to be done since both additions are mostly depth options.

The Steelers, who are apparently analyzing a broad variety of receivers throughout the pre-draft process, will undoubtedly want to add one or two wide receivers early in the draft.

Pittsburgh's first-round draft selection will probably be used to choose an offensive lineman. However, the team is anticipated to begin examining receivers with its second-round pick, and there will surely still be a ton of quality available at that stage of the draft.